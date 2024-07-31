SANDMARC’s new Messenger Pro bag for your entire Apple travel and content-creation kit [Deal]

SANDMARC, one of our favorite Apple gear and iPhoneography brands, has now introduced its new MacBook Messenger Pro bag. The brand has always specialized in gear for photographers and filmmakers, but it also happens to make some of the best accessories out there for iPhone users of all sorts. As I have said previously, its leather iPhone cases are a personal favorite of mine (I’m using one right now) and the 100mm Macro Lens I just reviewed is both simply brilliant and incredibly easy to use no matter who you are. But today it is turning its attention to the carrier space, landing alongside its latest iPhoneoprgaphy backpack, to debut its new MacBook Messenger Pro bag. Head below for a closer look and our exclusive deal price. 

SANDMARC debuts new Messenger Pro bag for your entire Apple kit

The SANDMARC Messenger Pro is a carrier specifically designed for iPhone and MacBook users. It features “unique compartments for iPhone photography gear without sacrificing the commuter-friendly features of a messenger.”

The new SANDMARC iPad, iPhone, and MacBook Messenger Pro bag is now up for pre-order at $189.99 ahead of the August 6 release date. But you can use code 9TO5TOYS at checkout to knock your total down to $170.99.

The range of exterior pockets are made to ensure gadgets or stationary remain easily accessible while the interior is loaded with a robust selection of iPhone lens and filter pockets, “miscellaneous mesh pockets, and space to fit an iPad, 16-inch Mac, or a compact tripod.” There’s even a discreet pocket specifically for an AirTag so you can track your kit with ease. 

The bag is made from a rugged, “abrasion-resistant” 840D ballistic nylon with a water-resistant base and weatherproof zipper to safeguard your gear from the elements. There are three ways to lug it around as well: top-mounted handle for use as a side satchel, a detachable strap for use as a duffle bag, and a luggage pass-through strap so you can slide it onto the telescoping handle of your suitcase. 

Features at a glance:

  • Upper Body: 840D Ballistic Nylon
  • Lower Body: Weather Resistance Tarpaulin
  • Zippers: YKK
  • Zip Pullers: Aluminum
  • Buckles: Aluminum
  • Capacity: 15L
  • Weight: 2.7 lbs
  • Dimensions: 16.5″x12″x4.5″
  • Laptop Max Size: MacBook Pro 16″
  • iPad Max Size: iPad Pro 12.9″

