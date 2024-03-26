SANDMARC debuts new dedicated iPhone photography backpack [Exclusive deal]

SANDMARC, a brand that has quickly become a personal favorite and one of the better-selling iPhone accessory makers around here, is introducing its latest piece of kit today known as the Travel Backpack. In a marketplace filled to the brim with carriers geared towards photography, SANDMARC has decided to create a dedicated backpack “for the most popular camera in the world: the iPhone.” While it appears to me to be just as useful as a typical backpack as well, it is specifically geared towards iPhoneographers, filmmakers, and content creators with a special exclusive pre-order price available to 9to5Toys readers starting today (details below). Head below for all of the details.

New SANDMARC iPhone photography backpack

The new SANDMARC iPhone photography backpack is designed “with the creator in mind.” It is said to feature “innovative compartments for iPhone photography and best-in-class materials for travel at a remarkably lightweight form-factor.”

Firstly, let’s talk build. The bag is made of an all-black 840D ballistic nylon with subtle blue stitching accents throughout. The weather sealed YKK zippers are joined by a waterproof material along the bottom of the main compartment alongside aluminum-tipped zippers and hardware.

It features a 25L capacity that can be expanded to 30.5L and the ability to carry extra items by way of a bottom compartment that features elastic straps to lug extra gear such as a blanket or a jacket. You can even carry it duffle style with extra handles on either side – there are built-in small elastic bands to tuck away loose straps when not in use – with a luggage strap on the back to string it through the telescoping handle on your suitcase.

One interesting feature is the POV pocket. SANDMARC is integrated a small elastic-trimmed pocket directly in the traditional backpack shoulder strap. Users can tuck an iPhone in here while shooting for some hands-free fire-person action on-the-go – “Without the iPhone, the strap holder blends in so you barely know it exists.”

Now let’s talk internals. There are dedicated compartments for four iPhone lens attachments alongside partitions for iPhone filters a tripod, and more. SANDMARC says the internal laptop comportment is large to fit a 16-inch MacBook Pro and you can even get a 12.9-inch iPad in there as well.

Best of all, you score all of this with our exclusive discount. The new SANDMARC iPhone photography Travel Backpack is now available for pre-order with deliver scheduled for April 2, 2024– just in time for spring and summer adventures. Regularly $250, you can score one for $224.99 shipped using our exclusive 9TO5TOYS discount code at checkout.

