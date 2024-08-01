Ditch the leather and stand out with elago’s clear MagSafe wallet at the $15 Amazon low (21% off)

The official elago storefront on Amazon is now offering its clear MagSafe wallet for iPhones for $15.29 Prime shipped. Folks without a Prime membership will have to checkout with items worth over $35 to dodge the shipping fee. Today’s deal serves a solid 21% discount on this particular wallet that’s been regularly fetching $19 on Amazon. This is one of the lowest prices we have tracked on this MagSafe card holder. Head below to learn more about this MagSafe accessory that’s a touch different from the rest.

We covered a lot of MagSafe wallets for iPhone lately, but this elago wallet stands out from the rest with its transparent design. This may not have space to store up to 6 cards like Spigen’s 6-card MagSafe wallet that’s down to $32 from its usual price of $50, but its slim form factor makes it perfect for those who don’t like sticking bulky MagSafe attachments to their iPhone. It has a sandwich-style construction that combines a clear PC front cover, an RFID-blocking metal ring, built-in magnet array, and a second clear back plate. The clear PC front let’s you display either your business card or some sort of an art-piece to reflect your style.

If you’re not hellbent on buying a MagSafe wallet, then you can also check out ESR’s new bi-fold wallet with built-in Find My at $41. You can opt in to back its Kickstarter project early to save $14 on its $55 price tag. Folks looking for other MagSafe accessories can consider LISEN’s stylish metal MagSafe mount that’s down to $10 from its usual price of $30.

elago clear MagSafe wallet features:

UNLIKE OTHER PRODUCTS THAT are mass produced, all of our goods are designed IN HOUSE FROM SCRATCH. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get something that you WILL LOVE, WORKS PERFECTLY AND LOOKS GREAT!

THIS NEW CARD POCKET IS magnetic and compatible with MagSafe phones! It can hold up to TWO CARDS, so you can always have your ID and a CREDIT CARD with you. A finger groove was designed near the bottom of the card pocket for ERGONOMIC GRIP and a small card removal aid was added to the bottom to HELP PUSH the cards out.

HOLDER IS MADE FROM DURABLE POLYCARBONATE TO ensure the card holder is MADE TO LAST. Powerful Neodymium magnets LOCK IN the card holder to any phone compatible with MagSafe! As the holder is made of PC, it is crystal clear to show your ID without pulling it out or have the option to CUSTOMIZE your holder with stickers of your choice!

