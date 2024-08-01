Gain precision cuts with the Worx 4V ZipSnip cordless electric scissors at $25 (Reg. $45, today only)

Courtesy of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the WORX 4V ZipSnip Cordless Electric Scissors for $24.99 shipped. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (free to sign up). Normally going for $45, we’ve mainly seen a handful of similar 1-day sales since 2024 began, with the biggest of them also being the very first that took costs down to the $22 low back in January, with others dropping costs to $27 and today’s deal taking it a bit further to the second-lowest price we have tracked – matching last year’s Black Friday and Christmas sales rates.

The ZipSnip scissors slide into things weighing only 0.86 pounds and powered by a 4V rechargeable battery that spins its self-sharpening blade high enough to effortlessly cut through various materials up to 1/4-inch thick, including “tough plastic packaging, cardboard, fabric, rubber, leather, and wrapping paper.” It’s been given multiple safety features like its safety swtich that works alongside the trigger and blade guard for precision cuts minus unintentional movements or accidental slices. Gift-wrapping, for example, will benefit greatly from this device’s presence, replacing the uneven cutting from manual scissors.

Speaking of cutting (on a larger/different scale), you’ll find a pair of Worx budget-friendly lawn mowers – one a 40V 14-inch model, the other a 40V 21-inch model – down at some of their lowest prices of 2024. for more automated mowing solutions, look no further than Worx’s Landroid Robotic Lawn Mowers that keep to schedules and can handle 1/8, 1/4, or 1/2 acre yards on a single charge – and its the 1/2 acre model that is currently at a new all-time low price that saves you $750. You’ll find smaller devices for around your home in our home goods hub, or for larger (electric) equipment, check out our Green Deals hub.

Worx 4V ZipSnip Cordless Electric Scissor features:

Trigger ActivatedCordless electric scissors use a trigger to cut on command and provide a better alternative over hand-cramping manual scissors

Self-Sharpening BladeEnsures a precise cut with each use and can slice through cardboard, fabric, plastic packages, wrapping paper, leather, and more

Safety SwitchWorks in conjunction with the trigger, so the blade won’t run by accident

Gripzone HandleTextured overmold grip offers better comfort and control

Blade GuardIncreases protection against accidental cuts

Compact Body DesignEnhances maneuverability for tricky cuts and simplifies storage

Only .86 Lbs.Lightweight tool makes for fatigue-free cutting

Long-Lasting ChargeRechargeable 4V Max Lithium battery holds its charge for several months for consistently reliable cutting power

Includes4V ZipSnip Cordless Electric Scissors, charger

