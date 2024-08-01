Head to classes with up to $395 off Lectric e-bike bundles starting at $799 with bonus 20% off accessory option

We’re rolling through the tail end of the dog days of summer and as many are preparing to head back to school soon, Lectric eBIKES has launched another sale through August 22 just for prospective/returning students and kid-ferrying parents alike. You’ll find the brand’s popular e-bike bundles up to $395 off this time around – with a buy 3 get 20% off accessory deal too. Officially out and joining the deals is the ONE Long-Range e-bike at $2,199 shipped with $269 in free gear. As always with Lectric sales, this brand’s models are keeping to their post-tariff MSRPs (no increase on this model’s price), with the savings being on the bundle packages that come along with your purchase. You’ll be getting three packages here that include a foldable bike lock that can mount to the frame, a rear cargo rack, and fenders for both tires. You’ll also find the company’s newest XP Lite 2.0 e-bikes and all their colorways prepping to ship out after a long wait – prices start at $799 with up to $246 in free gear.

The Lectric ONE is a premium commuter model that aims to step into a budget-friendly space with some truly high-end parts. It arrives sporting a 750W rear hub-motor (1,310W peak) and a 48V battery that propels the e-bike up to 28 MPH top speeds for 75 miles thanks to the long-range battery. It includes a variety of features like the 5 levels of PWR pedal assistance with 96 magnet cadence sensors, as opposed to the usual 12 we see on most e-bikes.

It also comes stocked with a 24A potted motor controller that helps it reach its peak output power when needed, a thumb throttle, kickstand, 20-inch city tires, integrated LED headlight and taillight, hidden cable routing, hydraulic mineral oil disc brakes, a new color LCD display, and a Pinion C1.6i six-speed sealed weatherproof gearbox that should push the price tag far higher (for context, these gearboxes often get equipped on $10,000+ e-bikes). You can get a further rundown on specifics in our launch coverage over at Electrek

XPeak Off-Road e-bikes with $395 and $276 in free accessories

XPeak Step-Thru e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 55-mile range: $1,399 (Reg. $1,794)

(Reg. $1,794) XPeak High-Step e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 55-mile range: $1,399 (Reg. $1,675)

XPedition Cargo e-bikes with $306 and $187 in free accessories

Dual Battery White e-bike, 28 MPH for 150-mile range: $1,699 (Reg. $2,005)

(Reg. $2,005) Single Battery White e-bike, 28 MPH for 75-mile range: $1,399 (Reg. $1,586)

XP 3.0 Long-Range e-bikes with $306 in free accessories

XP Trike with $216 in free accessories

Electric XP Trike, 14 MPH for up to 60-mile range: $1,499 (Reg. $1,715)

XP 3.0 Standard e-bikes with $129 in free accessories

XP 3.0 Black e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 45-mile range: $999 ($1,128)

($1,128) XP Step-Thru 3.0 Black e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 45-mile range: $999 (Reg. $1,128)

(Reg. $1,128) XP Step-Thru 3.0 White e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 45-mile range: $999 (Reg. $1,128)

Lectric Accessory discounts (Buy 3, get 20% off in cart)

eBike Bell: $15

Bottle Holder with Adapter: $15

Top Tube Bag: $25

Mirrors (Pair): $39

Bike Lock: $49

Portable Electric Air Pump: $69

Lectric pre-order discounts

XPress 750 High-Step e-bike, 28 MPH for 60-mile range with $99 in free gear: $1,299 (Reg. $1,398)

(Reg. $1,398) XPress 750 Step-Thru e-bike, 28 MPH for 60-mile range with $99 in free gear: $1,299 (Reg. $1,398)

As we mentioned before, there’s also the latest of Lectric’s e-bike models, the new XP Lite 2.0 e-bike that comes in a multitude of colors for the first time and has had its shipping dates pushed back to September. There’s some more EV sales/discounts worth considering for your new school year commute, like Rad Power’s parallel Back to School sale that is taking up to $500 off e-bikes and 20% off accessories. MOD Bikes’ Groove 1 Utility e-bike is remaining $1,000 off at its lowest price to date as the brand makes room for new upcoming models. You’ll also find a mix of e-scooters and e-bikes marked down in Best Buy’s summer sale, or head over and browse through our Green Deals hub for more.

Lectric ONE e-bike features:

The Lectric ONE is where unparalleled creativity and world-class automotive technology converge to create a maintenance-free and truly effortless commute. A symphony of high-performance componentry from the smart shifting Pinion gearbox and the Gates Carbon Drive Belt orchestrates a masterpiece – shaping an eBike unlike any other. An aerodynamic frame, color display, and city tires take this riding experience to the next level while hydraulic brakes, brake-activated taillights, and reflective strips offer safety beyond compare.

