Oakywood’s latest desk gear collection upgrades your office with natural wood elegance

I have been a big fan of the Oakywood gear for years, as anyone who has read my reviews can attest. Its sustainably-sourced, handmade wooden accessories and desks are simply wonderful and I still use much of it to this day – I have its coasters and desktop trays in front of me right now, and its headphone stand on the shelf behind me. Today, the brand is debuting a slew of new releases all with the same environmentally-focused approach and gorgeous designs made from natural materials. This includes its latest Standing Desk PRO, Standing Desk TOUCH, some new under-desk organization gear, floating shelves, and more. Get a closer look down below.

Oakywood’s new natural wood desk/accessory collection

Just about anyone with an affinity for natural materials and fine wooden craftsmanship can appreciate what Oakywood brings to the table, your walls, and desktop setup.

While the full-on standing desk upgrades certainly aren’t cheap, no great desk really ever is in my opinion. But it is also expanding its range of accessories, including gorgeous new floating wood shelves for the wall, and under-desk organization unit, and some desktop drawers that play nice with its wonderful desk shelf.

Here’s a closer look at what’s new from Oakywood today (the price ranges below are simply due the way you configure your units – materials, size, and so on):

Modular Desk Drawers $110 to $170

Large modular drawers are perfect to complement our fan-favorite desk shelf or stand out on their own. Choose between 4 types of modules and 2 sizes of steel bases which, thanks to their thoughtful design, can be assembled in a variety of ways. Create an organizer that suits your needs and add additional storage to your desk, keeping it stylish and tidy.

Under-desk Organizing Tray $100 to $120

The under-desk organizing tray is a storage solution that is designed to hide dangling wires and reveal a perfectly tidy space. The metal tray with a lockable bracket can hold a whole tangle of cords to keep your desk organized.

Floating Shelf $230 to $400

A floating shelf is a fantastic way of using more of your wall space by creating an additional vertical organizational structure. It keeps your essential accessories in order and within reach while providing a stylish addition to your home office. Use the 3D configurator to customize the shelves to suit your needs, creating an elegant and functional arrangement.

Standing Desk TOUCH $990 to $2,000

TOUCH is an affordable version of Oakywood’s existing standing desk with an updated control panel system that augments the existing capabilities and redesigned aesthetics that evoke Oakywood’s minimalist style, while keeping the same custom-made signature wooden tabletop.

Standing Desk PRO $1,300 to $2,200

A new, sleek steel frame from LINAK automated standing desk system and Oakywood’s classic wooden tabletops are match-made in desk heaven. The intuitive control panel ensures elevated work comfort and peak functionality. The solid wood tabletop is incredibly durable and long-lasting, while the uniquely milled edges subtly enhance its elegant look.

