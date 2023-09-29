Tested: Is the Oakywood natural wood and steel Headphone Charging Stand worth the $100 price tag?

Today, we are taking a closer look at the Oakywood 2-in-1 Headphone Charging Stand. The brand is known for its use of natural materials mixed with robust metal accents, much like the MagSafe stand collection and desk shelf we reviewed previously, and the 2-in-1 Headphone Charging Stand lands on your work surface with much the same attention to detail. I have always been a fan of office and tech accessories with this sort of design approach and thought it was time to see if Oakywood’s 2-in-1 solution is worthy of carrying my headphones of choice. Head below for some hands-on impressions.

Testing out the Oakywood 2-in-1 Headphone Charging Stand

The Oakywood 2-in-1 Headphone Charging Stand goes for $100 and is available in three finishes: American walnut wood, oak wood from Poland, and a black stained oak covered in water-based varnish. A painted stainless steel hanger extends from the base to hold up your cans of choice.

If it wasn’t already obvious from the name, the base also doubles as a wireless charging pad for smartphones and wireless earbuds with an included USB-C charging cable discreetly connecting to the backside. A nice cork treatment along the bottom finishes off the design here.

Combining a sturdy headphones stand with wireless charging technology streamlines your office setup and organizes your most needed accessories. The built-in is compatible with cases up to 4 mm thick which allows you to charge your phone without removing its cover. The stand’s convenient steel cradle lets you hang and display different types of over ear headphones.

9to5Toys Take

If you’re wondering whether or not this thing is made as well as the brand suggests – it is.

The Oakywood headphone stand, much like the rest of the gear we have featured and reviewed from the brand, is in just about every way a solid, high-quality piece of craftsmanship. The metal hanger is fed through, solidly affixed to, and extends up from the real wood base while cork pads the bottom side to safeguard your tabletop and enhance the resting stability of the entire unit. The metal hanger arm does have a bit more “bounce” (for lack of a better term) and give to it than I initially thought it would, but it’s not overly wobbly or the kind of thing that’s going to bend or break in normal use.

I might have preferred a less geometric aesthetic on the wood base, but that’s just a personal taste thing, and it certainly does add a touch of design interest to the look and feel of the stand overall.

Some folks might have expected to see some padding on the top side of the metal hanger where the headband rests, and I wouldn’t blame them. While not an issue for me, it probably wouldn’t have been a bad idea to have a small, discreet piece of padding here, something that wouldn’t take away from the semi-industrial vibes of the metal bracket-style hanger. But again, it’s not a big deal for me – it hasn’t caused any scratches on my headphones, and the metal is relatively smooth.

The wooden base here also doubles as a wireless charging pad able to dish out up to 7.5 watts to your iPhone, AirPods, or anything else that accepts the Qi-style power. One thing worth pointing out is that with the overall size and form factor of the base, an iPhone, in most cases, will not lay flat – the camera array bump won’t clear the sides of the base. Most phone cases extrude off the back of the phone to safeguard the lens setup. My old iPhone X sits flush, but newer models will not. It will still charge the iPhone anyway, but it looks a little bit inelegant to me when it does lay completely flat. AirPods and other earbud cases, on the other hand, will rest in a regal position atop their new natural wooden throne, which is what I have been using it for anyway.

While not without a few flaws and minor gripes, my experience with the stand has been enjoyable. It will remain in my wood-centric desk setup for the time being – I like the way my headphones look on there – and would be surprised if anyone decided to send it back if they ended up buying one after reading my thoughts on it. The Oakywood 2-in-1 charging headphone stand isn’t cheap. I would prefer if it was $60 or $80, but its build quality and use of materials demand a sticker in this range, anyway, if you ask me.

