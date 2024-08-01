Maintain privacy with Virtual Private Phone Line for $48 (Reg. $150)

In an increasingly connected world, maintaining privacy has never been more important. Whether you’re a professional who needs to keep work and personal communications separate or someone navigating the world of online dating, a second phone number can be an invaluable tool. The Hushed Private Phone Line app offers a lifetime virtual number subscription for just $47.97 (Reg. $150) when you use the code SAVENOW at checkout through September 3. This app provides a simple and effective way to manage a second phone number, make private calls, and send texts without compromising your personal information.

For many of us, the line between work and personal life can often blur. A Hushed number provides a dedicated line for business calls and texts to keep your personal phone number private. This separation not only helps maintain boundaries but also improves work-life balance by allowing you to switch off from work messages when needed.

A secure virtual number with Hushed also provides those who are enjoying the exciting world of online dating a way to stay private. You’ll get the added layer of privacy and peace of mind to connect with new people without sharing your personal phone number.

Whether you need a number for business, dating, or other purposes, Hushed allows you to manage multiple virtual numbers from a single app. This feature is particularly useful for those who juggle various roles or need different numbers for different contexts. You can easily organize and distinguish between calls and messages, making communication more streamlined and organized.

With Hushed, you’ll be able to pick an area code that suits your purposes from 100s across the US and Canada. Each Hushed number also comes with its own customizable voicemail.

Hushed has 4.6/5 stars on the App Store and 4.7/5 stars online.

Take control of your privacy and get a lifetime Hushed Virtual Private Phone Line for $47.97 (reg. $150) with code SAVENOW through September 3.

