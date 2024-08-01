Take a leisurely cruise around town on MOD Bikes’ Groove 1 utility e-bike at $1,499 low (Save $1,000!)

Update: MOD Bikes’ Summer sale is over, but the MOD Groove 1 Utility e-bike is remaining on clearance sale at $1,499 shipped as the brand makes room for new models.

There’s only one week left of MOD Bikes’ ongoing summer sale that is taking up to $1,000 off a sizable selection of beautifully crafted e-bikes, like the previously covered MOD Easy 3 e-bike that just drips stylish motorcycle charm and even has the option to add a sidecar attachment. One of the other models seeing a major discount, and equally competes with other major brands as an affordable commuter solution is the MOD Groove 1 Utility e-bike for $1,499 shipped. Normally going for $2,499, this sale has it benefiting from a 40% markdown that is giving you back a full $1,000 off the going rate, landing it at the lowest price we have seen since the brand first came to our attention. With e-bike prices across the country rising in price due to the new tariffs, it’s definitely a nice turn around to see this EV fall within an affordable price range and give folks an opportunity to jump in the saddle of a quality model.

The MOD Groove 1 e-bike, dubbed by the brand as “the ultimate beach cruiser,” was designed with leisurely cruises in mind and given a laid back riding position with its minimalistic yet sturdy aluminum frame that is tastefully accented with selective wood panels. It arrives sporting a MOD DRIVE 500W rear brushless geared hub motor (with a 750W peak) alongside a removable removable 614Wh MOD Samsung Powerpack battery and and five levels of pedal assistance supported by a cadence sensor – with a throttle for pure electric action.

You’ll have up to 45 miles on a single charge to cruise around town while hitting speeds up to 28 MPH, which unfortunately doesn’t have extra battery options to double its range like other models. You’ll also find other features like a 7-speed Shimano ALTUS derailleur, an integrated LED headlight and taillight with brake light functionality, full cover anti-vibration fenders for both wheels, a snap-on rear cargo rack that is child-seat ready, hydraulic disc brakes, a bell, and an S1 smart display with a USB port for charging your devices and password security for locking the e-bike.

The MOD Groove, A true American icon that combines superior comfort, utility features and a classic design. Hop on and get into the Groooove! Put on those board shorts and sunnies and get your Groove on. Big white walled tires, soft saddle and front suspension make the asphalt ride feel like soft sand. With the standard quality and features of MOD this might be your perfect ride.

