Save $700 on the joint Worx + Aventon Power Share e-bike at new $1,000 low

Worx is offering its Aventon e-bike powered by Power Share for $999.99 shipped. Usually sitting at its full $1,700 price tag, this e-bike has seen very few discounts direct from Worx since first releasing back in January 2023, with the majority of price cuts being smaller 10% markdowns, a few taking things to $1,500 at most. For a short time you could find it on Amazon, where it saw more frequent drops – ending at $1,199 before being removed altogether from the site. In April we saw it briefly hit the former $1,190 low, before spending the time since at its full price. Today you can grab it with a massive 41% discount, saving you $700 and landing it at a new all-time low.

This e-bike is the result of Worx’s partnership with Aventon eBikes, producing this commuter solution that is powered by two 8.0Ah Power Share batteries that can be interchanged between the e-bike or Worx’s other power tools from its Power Share ecosystem. It arrives stocked with a 350W motor that can reach top speeds of 20 MPH for up to 28 miles on a single 4-hour charge. You’ll have five levels of pedal assistance available to you here, along with a throttle for pure electric action when you’re not up to physical activity. It’s been given simplified features that include a step-through frame, 7-speed Shimano derailleur, Tektro mechanical disc brakes, an IPX4 splash waterproof rating, and a backlit LCD display that gives you real-time performance data and pedal assistance setting controls.

There’s a few lingering EV sales you can check out for more commuting options, like MOD Bikes’ summer sale that will continue through July 31, with e-bikes starting at $1,499 and each of them dripping with unique style you don’t see often elsewhere, like the Easy 3 e-bikes that have sidecar options, or the Groove 1 Utility beach cruisers that are $1,000 off. You can also check out the brand’s newest Berlin Step-Thru 3 e-bike that is getting pre-order discounts in this sale. Rad Power Bikes has also extended its summer sale through the rest of the month too, and is offering up to $500 e-bike discounts and up to 40% off accessories – as well as free accessories with purchases of its newest line of models. There’s a whole bunch of models getting price cuts in Best Buy’s latest EV sale, and even Electric Bike Co. has a rare deal on its entire lineup of e-bikes ahead of college students heading off for school. You can also browse our leftover Prime Day Green Deals hub to see if any active EV deals remain, or just head to our usual Green Deals hub to catch the latest discounts on eco-friendly gear as they roll in.

WORX’s Aventon Electric Bike powered by Power Share features:

Aventon powered by Power Share™: We’ve partnered with the top eBike manufacturer Aventon to create the first eBike powered by the same rechargeable 20V batteries used by your favorite lifestyle, power tool, and outdoor power equipment products from the Power Share™ line.

Powerful 350W motor travels up to 28 miles and reaches a top speed of 20 MPH on a single charge.

5 pedal assist levels to help push you farther and to the top of steep hills. Use the throttle function to thrust forward without any pedaling.

Backlit, easy-read LCD display shows battery life, speed, pedal assist level, and distance traveled.

An upright, step-through frame makes this eBike easy to mount for various types of riders.

Mechanical disc braking provides reliable stopping and simplifies maintenance.

Shimano 7-speed chain swiftly shifts gears for smooth riding on different terrains.

Adjustable comfort saddle provides ample support for a comfortable ride.

Includes (2) 20V 8.0Ah Power Share™ batteries and (1) Power Share™ dual charger for rapid recharging. Fast charger can fully charge (2) 8Ah batteries in just 4 hours.

Same Battery, Expandable Power. The same battery powers over 75+ 20V, 40V, and 80V lifestyle, garden, and power tools in the Power Share™ family.

