Take Jackery’s Explorer 290 portable power station on your next trip at its $180 low (Save $70, today only)

Courtesy of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Jackery Explorer 290 Portable Power Station for $179.99 shipped. Normally fetching $250, this particular model was first released in 2019, with Jackery’s website no longer selling it directly. We’ve seen very few discounts in the last year for this model, with 2023 having seen drops to $200 earlier in the year and $190 during Black Friday sales, followed by two previous 2024 discount in January and the top of July to the $180 low. Today’s deal comes in to repeat this discount as a solid $70 markdown that returns costs to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. You won’t currently find this model available in new condition on Amazon either, only a refurbished option for $149.

This power station offers a 290Wh capacity while providing 200W of power output (400W peak). Its smaller 9.6-pound size makes it an easy travelling companion that you can carry right along with you out into the wilds of the world. It boasts three different ways to recharge – solar, AC outlet, or car port – which takes five to seven hours to refill the battery on average. Through either its AC port, two USB-A ports, or the car port, you’ll be able to recharge up to four devices at once. Carry it along on your next camping trip, to a tailgate party, or keep it around the home for emergency usage.

EcoFlow has extended its Home Backup sale through August 15 that is taking up to $2,799 off a selection of power stations, bundles, and accessories – with three scheduled upcoming flash sales as well for extra savings opportunities peppered in the next two weeks. You’ll also find Bluetti’s latest AC50B power station down at its lowest price we have tracked so far since releasing in March. There are more backup power solutions collected together in our Green Deals hub along with plenty of other eco-friendly gear too.

Jackery Explorer 290 Portable Power Station features:

200-WATT CONTINUOUS/400W PEAK OUTPUT, COMPACTPerfactly Portable. The Jackery Explorer 290 is small, light and packs a punch.

RV CAMPING/FISHING/OFF-ROAD/HUNTING/GETAWAY/EMERGENCYWith its eco-friendly and quiet features, Explorer 290 is one of the best investments for your outdoor life. Take out and start using power immediately.

CHARGE AND RECHARGEJackery Explorer 290 can charge 4 different devices simultaneously. Such as Mini Fridge, Phone, iPad, Laptop. 3 Ways to Recharge: Solar Panel(5 H), AC Outlet(6 H), Car Outlet(6.5 H).

BUILT-IN MPPT CONTROLLERThe MPPT module is designed inside the power station. By constantly monitoring the voltage and current output of your solar panels, MPPT adds up to 23% more solar recharging efficiency.

