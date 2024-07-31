Native Union’s magnetic USB-C Apple Watch Puck charger hits one of its best prices at $30 (40% off)

The official Native Union Amazon storefront is now offering a solid deal on its Watch Puck – a compact USB-C device you can connect to any charger port to juice up your Apple Watch. Regularly $50, it is now marked down to $29.99 shipped to offer up the best price we have tracked all year and one of the lowest ever. There are plenty of portable, travel-ready all-in-one chargers out there these days – we just featured a sweet deal on ESR’s in fact – but this is a relatively affordable, and ultra-compact piece of gear you can throw in your bag to ensure you always have something to top up your wearable. It works with just about any USB-C port you can get your hands-on, from wall chargers to your laptop, MacBook, iPad, and more with the Apple certification you won’t on the bargain bin clones.

There’s not a ton to go over here, this is just a handy little gadget that you can store just about anywhere to ensure your Apple Watch is ready to go. It features 5W of output power alongside the onboard USB-C connector and a magnetic landing pad to keep your wearable in place while charging.

It also features an angle-adjustable connector, which can make things even more versatile for sneaking into ports at tight angles and the like, which works nicely with the magnetic connection here.

Native Union Watch Puck features:

Magnetic connector effortlessly snaps into place for optimal & seamless Apple Watch charging up to 5W. Comes with a USB-C connector. Simply plug into your Type-C MacBook, iPad & wall chargers while on-the-go or in the office. Designed with a foldable hinge that angles at 0, 45 & 90° for comfortable charging flat or angled with any power source. Ultra-compact & lightweight form slips into any bag, pocket, or organizer so you can power back up from anywhere. Apple MFi certified for quality you can depend on. Optimized for use with your Apple Watch.

