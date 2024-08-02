Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom pre-order bonuses: FREE acrylic diorama or a fabric poster

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order bonuses are starting to go live folks. This summer’s Nintendo Direct was easily one of the most exciting in recent memory and, at least for me, the most exciting showcase of the year in all of gaming. Not only did we catch our first glimpse of the shiny new golden Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite (pre-orders are still live by the way), but we also got one of the most impressive lineup of first-party Nintendo games in a long while if you ask me – Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Mario & Luigi: Brothership, Donkey Kong Country Returns, Super Mario Party Jamboree, and perhaps the biggest surprise of them all, an actual look at the fabled Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, and that’s just to name a few. While we will have to wait until next year to take control of the “galaxy’s greatest bounty hunter, Samus Aran,” the new Zelda game is right around the corner now and some sweet pre-order bonuses have arrived.

Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order bonuses

Pre-orders for the new and upcoming Zelda title are now live at Best Buy and elsewhere, but there are some freebie goodies you can snag with a pre-sale purchase too. While some folks might prefer to go with the Switch Online game voucher that can net you a pair of new Switch game pre-orders at $20 off (two for $100), those are only for members and only on digital copies of the games. This can be nice because you’ll be able to play it the second it releases on September 26, but you don’t get the sweet box or the physical pre-order goodies.

You’ll will find physical pre-orders going live elsewhere, but as of right Best Buy and GameStop are the only retailers serving up some fun extras:

Best Buy: Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60 Plus Free Acrylic Stand worth $9.99



GameStop: Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60 Plus FREE exclusive Zelda fabric poster Note: This one might be in-store only



And to celebrate the launch of Echoes of Wisdom, Nintendo is already delivering the new golden Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite. This one comes with the console itself and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack individual membership that would normally cost $50, effectively saving $40 off the regular value here.

It is set to begin shipping the same day as Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom on September 26, 2024.

