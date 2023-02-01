Score deals on pre-orders and new Switch games with these official Nintendo vouchers

Every day of the week, we track the best deals on Nintendo Switch titles, be it from the eShop, Amazon, or elsewhere. But as any avid Switch gamer will know, price drops on brand new titles are hard to come by, to say the least. We sometimes see early pre-order deals from smaller third-party retailers on select titles and even some early $5 price drops on major releases in the first month or so, but even those discounts are rare at best. This is where the official Switch Online Nintendo vouchers come into play, effectively giving gamers who just don’t want to wait months for a solid price drop on new releases (and even select pre-orders) a chance to land a nice deal. Head below for a closer look and more details.

Switch Online Nintendo vouchers

These official Nintendo vouchers are specifically only available to Switch Online members and come in a pack of two directly from Nintendo for $99.98. Each voucher is good for one game found on this ever-expanding list of titles, delivering $10 in savings on each title from the usual $60 price tag.

Now while that might not seem like a particularly deep sale price, if you’re the type of gamer that just has to purchase some titles immediately upon release or even pre-order, this can be a no-brainer option.

Nintendo also keeps a running list of the titles that can be redeemed with these vouchers on this landing page. You’ll find everything from Splatoon 3 and Fire Emblem Engage to Mario titles, Legend of Zelda releases, and even the latest Pokemon titles that are yet to see any sizable price drops. While many of the games found in the list can be had for less than $50 in our daily roundups, if there are any brand new releases or pre-orders you’re interested in here, the vouchers are a smart move.

No, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – here’s the latest trailer – is not on the list, and if I were a betting man, I would say it never will be, but you never know. The vouchers can be purchased and then redeemed within 12 months, so new titles might become eligible before you need to redeem your vouchers.

Here’s a quick rundown of the details on the Nintendo vouchers:

Buy now, use later: Vouchers are redeemable for 12 months from the date of purchase and don’t have to be used at the same time.

More games, more savings: You can have up to eight active vouchers in your account at a time. Build your Nintendo Switch library at a discount!

A growing list: New games are regularly added to the catalog, including upcoming releases. View the game list .

. Earn as you buy: Receive My Nintendo Gold Points worth 5% of your total paid amount.



We will be keeping an eye on the game eligibility list here as we push closer to the Tears of the Kingdom release date in May – it isn’t even available for pre-order on the eShop yet, anyway. So stay locked to the 9to5Toys Twitter and social feeds.

In the meantime, go check out the new trailer we spotted this week of the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie, and then go dive into some multiplayer GoldenEye 007 action.

