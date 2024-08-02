Save up to 50% on Magic: The Gathering boosters and commander decks starting from $2 for today only

Courtesy of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering up to 50% off discounts on a collection of Magic the Gathering booster boxes and commander decks through the rest of the day. A newcomer to these 1-day sales is the Universes Beyond: Mutant Menace Fallout commander deck at $49.99 shipped, down from its usual $60 price tag. Over at Amazon, we’ve only seen the price on this deck fall to $53 at the lowest in 2024, spending most of the time at even higher rates between $57 and its $75 Amazon list price. You’re getting a solid $10 markdown here today that drops it to the second-lowest price we have tracked that comes in $5 above the all-time low from 2023’s October Prime Day event (which we haven’t seen again since).

Climb out of your vault and into the wastelands as the Fallout series joins along with one of the most popular TCGs of all-time. This Commander deck includes one ready-to-play black/green/blue deck of 100 MTG cards (with two traditional foil legendary cards alongside 98 non-foil cards), as well as a collector booster sample pack, 10 double-sided tokens, one deck box that can hold 100 sleeved cards, one life wheel, one strategy insert, and one reference card. You’ll also, obviously be getting one foil-etched Display Commander – in this case the benevolent and profound Wise Mothman, also known as Poppa by some followers. The included collector booster sample pack contains two special alt-frame cards, including one Rare or Mythic Rare card. As a Vault-Tec representative once said, “Congratulations on being prepared for the future!”

MTG 1-day Commander deck discounts:

MTG 1-day booster discounts:

Other MTG-related 1-day discounts:

Ravnica: Clue Edition – 3-4 Player Murder Mystery Card Game: $35 (Reg. $70)

Best Buy MTG Clearance sale offers:

In other hobby-related news, it’s officially August, meaning the massive wave of 90 new LEGO sets has officially released to the public (well, not all of them – a few will release over the next few days) – which you can browse in its entirety through our breakdown coverage here. There’s also a great chance to snag the popular LEGO Art Hokusai – The Great Wave set starting from under $81. You’ll find more LEGO news and discounts in our LEGO hub here.

MTG: Fallout – The Wise Mothman Commander Deck:

The vaults are openJourney through the wastes with a 100-card deck introducing 41 never-before-seen Magic cards featuring fan-favorite characters, thematic game mechanics, and art that explores the post-nuclear world of the Fallout series

Battle your fellow wastelandersBattle your friends in epic 3–5 player MTG games full of strategic plays and social intrigue; ready-to-play right out of the box, these preconstructed decks let you jump straight into the action

Mutant MenaceChoose the Mutant Menace deck to place your belief in The Wise Mothman and prove that humanity’s time at the top of the food chain is over

Collect special Fallout card treatmentsEach deck comes with a Collector Booster Sample pack containing 2 special alt-frame cards, including 1 Rare or Mythic Rare card

Everything you need to play and moreEach deck also comes with 10 double-sided tokens, 1 life tracker, 1 strategy guide, and 1 deck box (can hold 100 sleeved cards)

A GAME THAT FUSES ART, STORIES & STRATEGYMagic: The Gathering is a collectible card game that weaves deep strategy with art and mechanics that explore the themes of a particular world and story

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!