Summer muck doesn’t stand a chance against this Greenworks electric pressure washer at $100 (Reg. $220)

Courtesy of its 48-hour weekend flash sale that ends Saturday, Best Buy is offering the popular Greenworks 1900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer Combo Kit for $99.99 shipped. Normally fetching $220, this particular model of Greenworks pressure washers has been seeing regular discounts, many of which being repeating degrees of the usual Deals of the Day. You won’t find this particular model without the wheeled frame elsewhere, with Greenworks’ website only listing its updated model with the wheeled frame and some missing features that is sitting at its $200 MSRP. Today (and tomorrow) you’re looking at a 55% markdown giving you $120 in savings and landing it at the third-lowest price we have tracked – just $10 above the all-time low from 2023 Christmas sales.

This pressure washer comes in a more portable form than its counterparts, providing 1,900 PSI with a 1.2 GPM flow rate and coming with several attachments for more versatile options to clean off the winter grime around your home or space. You’ll also receive 20 feet of non-marring, high-pressure hose, a surface cleaner attachment, and four varying nozzle sizes that conveniently hide away inside the washer’s onboard storage compartment. Like most Greenworks pressure washers, it also features a Total Stop System, which automatically shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged, saving you energy, money, and extending your pump’s life.

You can head over to our Green Deals hub for more eco-friendly gear to add to your arsenal, like the two budget-friendly Worx lawn mowers that won’t put a hole through your wallet – especially if you’re a new homeowner or a parent on a budget after back to school shopping. While it’s not replacing a gas engine of any kind, you’ll also find a great deal on the DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver kit that just fell to a new all-time low price.

Greenworks 1900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer Combo features:

With up to 1,900 PSI at 1.2 GPM, the Greenworks GPW1900 pressure washer is perfect for light- to medium-duty clean-up of windows, vehicles, grills, patio furniture and decking. With a powerful 13-amp universal motor, axial cam pump, and hassle-free, push-button starts, you’ll get to work fast, with no priming, no choke, and no pull cord. Just plug the 35-foot power cord. This quiet-running, lightweight, compact, easy-to-store when not in use. With a 20-foot, non-marring, high-pressure hose, and on-board accessory storage with 25-degree and 40-degree nozzles, soap nozzle and bonus turbo nozzle, 11” surface cleaner, it’s versatile, portable, and powerful.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!