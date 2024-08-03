Find an off-grid companion in EcoFlow’s DELTA 1300 power station at $699 in 24-hour flash sale (Save $700)

Running alongside its ongoing home backup sale through August 15, EcoFlow has launched the first of its three scheduled 24-hour flash sales that are offering extra savings opportunities amidst the two-week event. For today only, you’ll find the DELTA 1300 Portable Power Station with its price tag cut down to $699 shipped, and also matched over at Amazon, after clipping the on-page $200 off coupon. Normally priced at $1,399, it’s been seeing costs lowered steadily since 2024 began, first dropping to $799 in the first two months, then a little bit more to $749 through May until June saw things go further to $699, and finally the recent Prime Day event saw the appearance of the $679 low. It’s coming in here today with a 50% markdown, saving you $700 and landing it back at the second-lowest price we have tracked.

The DELTA 1300 power station arrives ready to cover your backup power needs with a 1,260Wh capacity and an 1,800W power output, peaking at 3,300W. To cover all your personal device and appliance charging needs, you’ll have 13 ports: six ACs, four USB-As, two USB-Cs, and one car port. After draining the battery, you’ll be looking at some fast charging options to choose from, like a standard wall outlet only needing one hour to reach 80% or a single 400W solar panel filling it to full in four to eight hours. This power station makes a great companion for road trips and camping trips alike, and it never hurts to also have a means to get some juice when the power has been knocked out by storms or other happenings.

Be sure to check out the entire Home Backup sale that EcoFlow is having for the next two weeks and will be taking up to $2,799 off the offered selection of units. There are two more upcoming flash sales on the books, scheduled for August 9 and 15, 2024 – so be sure to keep an eye out or you can head to our Green Deals hub.

EcoFlow DELTA 1300 Portable Power Station features:

The new standard of battery-powered generators

Charge from 0%-80% within 1 hour

6x AC Outlets (Total 1800W) & 1260Wh capacity

Fast charge via solar and car

Power 13 devices simultaneously

