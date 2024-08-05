Samsung’s new 160MB/s 512GB EVO Select microSD card just dropped to the $40 all-time low, more

We spotted a deal on the new 2024 256GB model last week that’s still live at $25, but Amazon just knocked the 512GB Samsung EVO Select microSD card model down to its best price yet at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this half TB variant is now on sale for the same $40 price tag directly from Samsung to deliver the lowest we have tracked and a new Amazon all-time low. The 512GB, along with the other capacities, first landed earlier this spring at even higher prices before settling out at the more realistic sticker tags as an upgraded version of Samsung’s mid-tier microSD solution, now with even faster speeds. The 1TB variant is also on sale at $89.99.

As we detailed previously, the latest EVO Select delivers on much of the same wide compatibility as the previous iteration but with a jump from 130MB/s to 160MB/s. One thing you’ll want to keep in mind on that note, the faster PRO Plus that runs at up to 180MB’s is selling for $45 right now – so $5 more, but faster speeds too.

The EVO Select lineup lands with V10 video support and A2 app-loading for use in Android smartphones and tablets as well as gaming systems, action camera setups (the GoPro HERO12 Black has returned to its $299 Prime Day price by the way), and more.

That’s all on top of the lengthy 10-year warranty and Samsung’s 6-proof protection against the elements, drops, wear-out, and X-rays, among other things. The SD adapter is also included here for use in gear that requires the larger format.

Samsung 2024 EVO Select microSD features:

Your microSD card includes a Samsung adapter that works with your computer, handheld gaming console, tablet or camera—and virtually any device with an SD card slot; Transfer files with no fuss— and no need to hunt for extra tech. The EVO Select is ready to save real-time moments with ultrafast transfer speeds of up to 160 MB/s; Transfer everything instantly and capture each memory as it comes with an SD that keeps up with your real life. Save every second in mere minutes with storage capacities ranging from 64GB to 1TB; It’s always reliable with the right amount of space to fit your lifestyle, so you can hold on to the things that matter most.

