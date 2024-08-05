Score a rare deal on LEGO’s 2,315-piece Star Wars R2-D2 set at $213 before retirement

Amazon is offering a rare chance for cash savings on the LEGO Star Wars 75308 R2-D2 set for $213.45 shipped. Normally fetching $240, this set first released in 2021 at $200 and was later raised in price to $240 in 2022. We’ve only seen one previous Amazon discount from May 2023 when it fell to a short-lived $192 low, with no others having been seen since, except on other third-party websites like Zappos, where it is currently unavailable. Today you’re looking at a solid $27 markdown that gives you one of the lowest prices we’ve seen in its 3-year run. The LEGO Group has also slated this particular set to be retired in the coming months before 2024 ends, so it may become even more rare a discount once that happens – whenever it ultimately does happen.

Stacking up to 2,315 pieces, you’ll be able to assemble a larger-scale model of everybody’s favorite astromech droid (and also one of the most important characters in all the franchise). Once finished, this iteration of R2-D2 stands over 12 inches tall, entering the same scale that we saw in 2011’s version of the UCS R2-D2, this newer rendition offers an updated design, expanded details, and plenty more bricks. Added features include a rotating head (with a miniature Luke’s lightsaber hidden within), a retractable center leg to switch into the driving position, an adjustable periscope, and front hatches that open to reveal the posable tool arms. You’ll also be getting a R2-D2 minifigure, an information plaque, and a Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary LEGO brick.

Be sure to also check out the massive wave of 90 new LEGO sets has officially released to the public (minus the Ideas Jaw set that releases tomorrow, August 6) – which you can browse in its entirety through our breakdown coverage here. Speaking of LEGO Ideas – the review board has concluded its third 2023 Review round and has selected two fan-created sets to get the full brickbuilt treatment in the future. You can also check out the revealed 2024 seasonal Halloween and Christmas sets releasing next month too, or head to our LEGO hub for all the latest news and discounts collected together in one place.

LEGO Star Wars 75308 R2-D2 set features:

Features an updated LEGO brick display model R2-D2 droid figure, an information plaque and a special Lucasfilm 50th anniversary LEGO brick

Authentic features include a retractable mid-leg, rotating head, opening and extendable front hatches and an adjustable periscope

There is also Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber hidden in a compartment in the head! This premium-quality set for adults will delight all fans

Survey the landscape with a rotating head and rising periscope, open the extendable front hatches to extend contact tools or use The Force!

Measuring over 12.5 in. (31 cm) high, this 2,315-piece collectible set makes an awesome birthday present or any occasion gift

A challenging build for any Star Wars fan this collectible, brick-built R2-D2 model makes an impressive centerpiece in a home or workplace

Collectible LEGO Star Wars sets for adults are designed for discerning hobbyists who enjoy DIY projects to disconnect from their busy lives

