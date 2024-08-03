LEGO officially reveals 2024 seasonal Halloween and Christmas sets coming in September

August certainly started off with a big bang as LEGO released a massive wave of 90 new building sets – with plenty for builders of all interests. Among the excitement of open sales, the LEGO Group has officially revealed three upcoming 2024 seasonal sets – a Halloween diorama and two Christmas-themed decoration builds slated to drop at the very tail end of summer. Head below to learn more and browse through the collected photos.

Heralding fall and winter’s approach, these three new LEGO sets will be releasing September 1, 2024 exclusively from LEGO – and going off past history for these sets, it’s highly unlikely that they will show up in general retail stores. Prices are reasonable enough, and would certainly make fun gifts for any big lovers of the holidays.

40721 Halloween Barn: $14.99 shipped | 205 pieces

| 205 pieces 40744 Christmas Ornament Selection: $12.99 shipped | 153 pieces

| 153 pieces 40743 Christmas Table Decoration: $39.99 shipped | 433 pieces

I’m a sucker for spooky scary skeletons sending shivers down my spine (wink wink) and the first of LEGO’s seasonal sets is the 40721 Halloween Barn, a fun and darker twist from the other seasonal sets we’ve seen so far, like spring’s cutesy critter-focused format, for example.

The 40743 Christmas Table Decoration set looks really nice too and will certainly add some brick-built elegance to your Christmas displays. The base green foliage definitely highlights the red berries and gold stars in a satisfying way, with the colors all popping while layered over one another. The simple 40744 Christmas Ornament Selection builds will make nice gifts and activities for the kids to do – especially once the annual tree is brought into the home.

Be sure to head below to get a look at all the included photos!

