LEGO Review Board selects Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Italian Riviera as next Ideas sets

It’s been a busy and exciting start to August for LEGO fans, with the LEGO Group dropping 90 new building sets at the start of the month, following on its own heels by then introducing the 2024 seasonal Halloween and Christmas sets that will be dropping in September. Today we’re getting another big piece of news in the form of the two revealed Ideas sets that have been crowned winners of the third 2023 Review round and will be getting their official brick treatments in the foreseeable future. One of them jumps straight from beloved literature/film series Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, while the other is a slice of life diorama straight out of the Italian Riviera.

Presented and voted on by the general public, the LEGO Ideas Review Board has been hard at work for the past months evaluating the 42 qualifying product ideas that achieved the 10k needed votes between September 2023 and January 2024. Outside of these newly named builds, LEGO already has 7 Ideas fan creations in development – all of them launching at different points in the future – along with 2 GWP sets and 2 Insiders’ Rewards sets. Joining this already illustrious lineup will be the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – Here we go again! build by 2PPL and The Italian Riviera design by Galaxy333. You can check out all 42 of the eligible submissions here.

Mirroring the level of nostalgia I had when seeing the new 21350 Ideas Jaw set that releases tomorrow (August 6) for purchase, the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory entrant already sports a colorful and zany cutout from what is one of the most iconic and wacky scenes in all the movies – the chocolate room, complete with the chocolate waterfall. I’m not surprised this build got picked as the setting alone offers some truly wonderful possibilities for LEGO’s designers to really have fun – and the best part is that 2PPL has given us this design with a working waterfall in mind, so I’m really hoping that its official release will hold on to that particular feature.

The second pick, The Italian Riviera, was a bit of a surprise, albeit one that I truly do love as a Calabrese-Sicilian (I know, we’re on the opposite side of the country/boot – who cares!), but I can see the LEGO Group doing something really special and equally colorful as the above winner. We’re definitely in store for an even more dynamic snapshot of just one of the many towns that dot the crescent-shaped region, with many hoping for a modular design upgrade to be more easily added to existing city and landscapes.

