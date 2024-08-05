Use your iPad as a gaming screen with Elgato’s Game Capture Neo that’s down to just $100 today

We are now tracking a deal that drops Elgato’s new Game Capture Neo to $99.99 shipped. This is a relatively new capture card that debuted in April for $120 alongside Elgato’s other products in the Neo family. It has only been discounted once before today since its debut, and it’s currently matching the lowest price we have tracked for it on Amazon. Read on to more details on how it can be useful for your setup.

The Game Capture Neo, just like many other capture cards on the market, lets you capture gameplay footage from a PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and more. This relatively affordable entry from Elgato is easy to set up and get started with, and it works well with a variety of devices. You can even hook to an iPad with a USB-C cable and use it as a gaming screen for your casual gaming sessions while also capturing or streaming your footage. It has pass-through support of up to 4K 60fps with HDR enabled, and it supports capture at up to 1080p 60fps. The Game Capture Neo is also designed to work with various apps like Discord, OBS Studio, and TikTok out of the box, and you should be able to get started with it in no time.

The Game Capture Neo, by the way, is not the only Elgato gear that’s discounted right now. We’re also tracking a deal that drops the Stream Deck Neo back down to $85, from its usual price of $100.

Elgato Game Capture Neo feature:

Compact and powerful: Easily set up your gaming experience with premium Elgato Capture hardware, no larger than a smartphone, connecting your console, gaming screen, and computer or iPad effortlessly

Seamless integration: Enjoy super compatibility with the ability to capture gameplay from PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, or any console, coupled with zero limitations such as no time constraints, watermarks, or subscriptions

High-definition gaming experience: Benefit from 4K60 HDR passthrough without compromising console resolution, while simultaneously capturing or streaming breathtaking Full HD content at 1080p60 resolution

Effortless performance: Experience ultra-low latency gaming sessions without any lag while enjoying the flexibility to use a variety of applications including Elgato capture software, QuickTime, OBS Studio, Discord, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom

Climate-Friendly Commitment: The Neo Line was crafted sustainably and is packaged with zero plastic, embodying our dedication to environmental sustainability

