Protect your beloved AirPods Pro with ESR’s HaloLock MagSafe case at $10 low (Save 29%)

Over at Amazon you can currently find the official ESR storefront offering its AirPods Pro HaloLock MagSafe Case for $9.99 Prime shipped. Folks without Prime can avoid shipping fees by checking out with $35 or more in their cart. Historically speaking, you’d usually need to fork over $14 for this case. Today’s deal changes all of that though, allowing you to score it at 29% off. This marks the all-time low we’ve tracked across all colorways, making now a superb time to strike. Head down below to learn more about this case.

If you want to add a layer of protection to AirPods Pro, ESR has you covered for a great price. There are several additional features onboard, as well, including a lanyard cutout and built-in magnets that ensure you won’t forfeit MagSafe charging support. There’s also speaker cutouts for when you use the Apple Find My app to ping your AirPods and figure out where they are hiding. This case is compatible with Type-C and Lightning cases across both 1st and 2nd generation models of AirPods Pro.

For the times when you want full-blown over-ear noise cancellation, Apple's AirPods Max headphones are back to $400 shipped.

ESR AirPods Pro HaloLock MagSafe Case features:

Compatibility: only compatible with AirPods Pro 2nd Generation (2023/2022) (USB-C/Lightning Cable) and AirPods Pro 1st Generation (2019); earbuds and charging case not included

MagSafe Ready: strong magnets built into the back of the case ensure a secure lock on MagSafe chargers, letting you enjoy tap-and-go wireless charging for your earbuds

Hybrid Drop Protection: double the defense via an ultra-hard shell and flexible, shock-absorbing core, to keep your charging case well protected and looking brand new

