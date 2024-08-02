New Anker K20i earbuds deliver a colorful OG AirPods style for $21 Prime shipped (30% off)

Folks that love the original AirPods style and don’t want to pay a premium can now pick up a pair of Anker’s new Soundcore K20i Semi-in-Ear Earbuds for $20.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. Don’t have Prime? Check out with $35 or more in your cart and you’ll score free shipping. These hit the scene about a month ago for $30, and today’s deal takes an impressive 30% off to deliver $9 in savings. With such a low price to begin with, this discount makes these even more enticing. Pick these up now to cash in at a new all-time low and score a pair of earbuds from a reputable brand at one of the best prices around. Head below to learn more.

I don’t know about you, but when it comes to comfort, I try to avoid earbuds with a tight in-ear fit. This is why I always loved the OG AirPods in addition to the second- and third-generation which also happen to be on sale right now. Until recently, most of the inexpensive earbuds out there went with the aforementioned tight in-ear fit. But now we’re starting to see Echo Buds and now Anker’s K20i earbuds get back to the basics. These offer 36-hour battery life, 13mm dynamic drivers, and a charging case with USB-C so you can inch closer to kicking those Lightning cables to the curb.

Folks looking for a high-end, noise-cancelling solution should check out Bose’s flagship QuietComfort Ultra Noise Cancelling Earbuds at $249. The current discount offers up $50 in savings, making this one of the best offers yet. And if you’re looking for some middle ground, pop over to our coverage of Anker’s Space A40 ANC earbuds, which are down to $50.

Anker Soundcore K20i Semi-in-Ear Earbuds features:

  • Extended Playtime: Enjoy up to 36 hours of uninterrupted music with soundcore K20i, a quick 10-minute charge gifts you an additional 2 hours of playback, so you’re always ready to dive into sound, anytime, anywhere.
  • Clear Sound: soundcore K20i earbuds are engineered with a 13mm dynamic driver and innovative torus design, coupled with BassUp technology, ideal for podcasts.
  • Semi-In-Ear Comfort: Crafted with a semi-in-ear design, and weighing a mere 3.3g, these Bluetooth wireless earbuds stay secure in your ears without the need for ear tips, offering a snug fit that feels light and comfortable all day long.

