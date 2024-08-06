LEGO’s UCS 7,541-piece Millennium Falcon set sees rare Amazon discount to $799

The official Woot Amazon storefront is offering its first discount of 2024 (and a very rare chance to get cash savings) on the LEGO UCS Millennium Falcon, dropping it down to $799 shipped. Usually unmoved at its normal $849 price tag, we’ve only spotted three previous Amazon discounts since first releasing back in 2017, with other sites seeing more frequent (and yet still rare) discounts over the years. This may only be a $50 markdown off its usual rate, but its the first we’ve seen on Amazon since March of last year, and even beats out our previous mention from Zavvi by $1.

Stacking up to a massive 7,541 pieces, this recreation of everyone’s favorite Kessel Running ship arrives as one of the biggest builds for LEGO Star War fans to assemble (right next to the hard-to-find Death Star kit). Once your last brick goes into place, you’re looking at a model that measures an impressive 33 inches long and 22 inches wide, packed inside with plenty of authentic details fans will love. Definitely making a statement as a display (and even including a plaque for added collectability), the UCS Millennium Falcon also comes with seven minifigures from the original and sequel trilogies: of course there’s Han Solo and copilot Chewbacca, as well as Princess Leia and C-3PO from the original trilogy, while Rey, Finn, and an older Han Solo tag along from The Force Awakens. You can get a full detailed breakdown of all its beautiful design features in our hands-on review.

Be sure to also check out the massive wave of 90 new LEGO sets has officially released to the public (minus the Ideas Jaw set that releases tomorrow, August 6) – which you can browse in its entirety through our breakdown coverage here. Speaking of LEGO Ideas – the review board has concluded its third 2023 Review round and has selected two fan-created sets to get the full brickbuilt treatment in the future. You can also check out the revealed 2024 seasonal Halloween and Christmas sets releasing next month too, or head to our LEGO hub for all the latest news and discounts collected together in one place.

LEGO UCS Millennium Falcon set features:

Ultimate Build – Defend the Galaxy and build the largest LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon to date! The perfect set for adult Star Wars fans and expert builders, inspiring hours of play recreating the films or can be displayed as a collectible toy model

Classic Characters – The Millennium Falcon is built with 7,541 pieces and includes two crews of minifigures – Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia and C-3PO, plus Star Wars Episode VII/VIII crew minifigures: Older Han Solo, Rey and Finn

Interactive Interior – Features a main hold seating area, Dejarik holographic game, combat remote training helmet, and engineering station with turning seat. Rear compartment features the engine room with hyperdrive and 2 escape Pod hatches

Detailed Exterior – Features include detailed removable hull panels, lowering boarding ramp, concealed blaster cannon, 4-minifigure cockpit with detachable canopy, interchangeable round/rectangular sensor dishes

Dimensions – Measures over 8 inches (21cm) high, 33 inches (84cm) long and 22 inches (56cm) wide Builders can slide the panel to reveal the concealed blaster cannon and turn classic Leia’s and Han’s head to reveal their breathing mask decorations

