Official Apple 35W Dual USB-C Compact Power Adapter is now 32% off at $40 (Reg. $59)

We feature a ton of wall adapters and chargers for well under the price of the official Apple models, that’s for sure. But for some folks, it’s that all-white Cupertino design or nothing, and we have deal for you today too. Amazon is once offering the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter down at $39.99 shipped. Buying this model directly from Apple will cost you $59 right now, and it still regularly fetches as much at Amazon. But it has now returned to the lowest price we have tracked all year there at 32% off.
This official charging solution features the minimalist all-white design, complete with the must-have, travel-friendly foldable outlet prongs and a pair USB-C charging ports so you can juice up two devices at the same time.
Input ratings and power distribution across the two ports on this Apple charger are as follows: Input: 100–240V /1.0A, (USB PD) Output 1 or 2: 5VDC/3A or 9VDC/3A or 15VDC/2.33A or 20VDC/1.75A.
If you’re, however, not taken by the Apple design here, there’s plenty of cash to be saved. Firstly, this two-pack of Anker 20W chargers with a pair of USB-C cables included is going for $13 Prime shipped right now. And there’s even more waiting in our smartphone accessories hub including UGREEN’s Nexode 145W 25K power bank, Anker’s updated USB-C PowerCore 10,000mAh Power Bank, and this adapter that transforms one wall outlet into four alongside USB-A and Type-C ports at just $8.
Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter features:
- The 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter allows you to charge two devices at the same time, whether you’re at home, in the office, or on the go.
- The compact size and folding prongs make it easy to pack and store.
- Apple recommends using it with MacBook Air. You can also use it with iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods.
- Charging cable sold separately.
