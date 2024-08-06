Today’s game deals: Nintendo Switch Sports $27, Kirby Star Allies, Cuphead, and more

As part of the ongoing Switch summer game sale, you can secure yourself a copy of Nintendo Switch Sports down at one of the lowest prices we have tracked. Regularly $40, over at Best Buy you’ll find it selling for $27.99 with free digital delivery. Be sure to add it to your cart to see the discounted rate. Physical copies of this one are currently starting at $46 on Amazon, for comparison’s sake. For those unfamiliar, Nintendo Switch Sports is loaded with, well, sports. This includes Soccer, Volleyball, Bowling, Tennis, Badminton, and Chambara (swordplay), and it has since added golf and basketball to the mix. It supports both local and online multiplayer action so you can “face opponents near and far to earn in-game rewards or aim for the Pro League.” Head below for more.
Summer Nintendo Switch game sale:
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $45 (Reg. $60)
- Princess Peach: Showtime! $45 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD $45 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection $17 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Star Allies $42 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead $14 (Reg. $20)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain $21 (Reg. $30)
- Nintendo Switch Sports $28 (Reg. $40)
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition $42 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition $16 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby’s Dream Buffet $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Disney Illusion Island $28 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby Fighters 2 $14 (Reg. $20)
- And even more…
Nintendo Switch game deals
***Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders now live
- Star Wars: Heritage Pack $40 (Reg. $60)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $23 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $31 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Super Mario RPG $39 (Reg. $60)
- Octopath Traveler II $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $25 (Reg. $50)
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix $4 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $48 (Reg. $60)
New Nintendo Switch game pre-orders
- Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
- Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60
***Switch Online members can buy a two-game voucher for $100, and now that the new releases are eligible, that means you can score two of the regularly $60 new titles for $50 a pop.
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Xbox Ubisoft Publisher Sale up to 80% off
- XboxBorderlands Franchise Sale up to 90% off
- Xbox Beyond Ultimate Game Sale up to 60% off
- RoboCop Rogue City $30 (Reg. $60)
- Skull and Bones Limited Edition $40 (Reg. $70)
- Sonic Superstars $18 (Reg. $30+)
- New NBA 2K25 pre-orders from $59.99 – Buy 2, Get 1 Free Eligible
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 $56 (Reg. $70)
- System Shock (physical) $30 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Outlaws pre-order $70
- Madden NFL 25 pre-order at $70 with a FREE $10 Best Buy gift card
Assassin’s Creed Shadows pre-order offers:
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 ($80 value) with FREE lithographs
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 with Sekiryu Character Pack
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition from $110 – play 3 days early
- Also includes Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition $140 ($160 value) – play 3 days ear
- Also includes Season Pass Shadows Displate Metal Poster
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!