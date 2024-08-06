Today’s game deals: Nintendo Switch Sports $27, Kirby Star Allies, Cuphead, and more

As part of the ongoing Switch summer game sale, you can secure yourself a copy of Nintendo Switch Sports down at one of the lowest prices we have tracked. Regularly $40, over at Best Buy you’ll find it selling for $27.99 with free digital delivery. Be sure to add it to your cart to see the discounted rate. Physical copies of this one are currently starting at $46 on Amazon, for comparison’s sake. For those unfamiliar, Nintendo Switch Sports is loaded with, well, sports. This includes Soccer, Volleyball, Bowling, Tennis, Badminton, and Chambara (swordplay), and it has since added golf and basketball to the mix. It supports both local and online multiplayer action so you can “face opponents near and far to earn in-game rewards or aim for the Pro League.” Head below for more.

