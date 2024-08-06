Today’s game deals: Nintendo Switch Sports $27, Kirby Star Allies, Cuphead, and more

Nintendo Switch Sports

As part of the ongoing Switch summer game sale, you can secure yourself a copy of Nintendo Switch Sports down at one of the lowest prices we have tracked. Regularly $40, over at Best Buy you’ll find it selling for $27.99 with free digital delivery. Be sure to add it to your cart to see the discounted rate. Physical copies of this one are currently starting at $46 on Amazon, for comparison’s sake. For those unfamiliar, Nintendo Switch Sports is loaded with, well, sports. This includes Soccer, Volleyball, Bowling, Tennis, Badminton, and Chambara (swordplay), and it has since added golf and basketball to the mix. It supports both local and online multiplayer action so you can “face opponents near and far to earn in-game rewards or aim for the Pro League.” Head below for more.

Summer Nintendo Switch game sale:

Nintendo Switch game deals

***Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders now live

New Nintendo Switch game pre-orders

  • Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
  • Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
  • Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

***Switch Online members can buy a two-game voucher for $100, and now that the new releases are eligible, that means you can score two of the regularly $60 new titles for $50 a pop.

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

Assassin’s Creed Shadows pre-order offers:

  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 ($80 value) with FREE lithographs
  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 with Sekiryu Character Pack
  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition from $110 – play 3 days early
    • Also includes Season Pass
  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition $140 ($160 value) – play 3 days ear
    • Also includes Season Pass Shadows Displate Metal Poster

