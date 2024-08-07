Android game and app price drops: What Lies Underground, DYSMANTLE, Rush Rally 3, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $1+ FREE+

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app price drops is now up for grabs down below. Sitting alongside today’s Google Play offers, we have discounts on Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 6 foldable as well as a new low on unlocked Galaxy A25 smartphone and the best price yet on Google Pixel Fold. But for now it’s all about the apps including titles like What Lies Underground, DYSMANTLE, Rush Rally 3, The Last Roman Village, and some freebie icon packs. Head below for a closer look. 

Best Android app and game price drops:

Android app and game deals still live:

What Lies Underground features:

What Lies Underground is a first person point and click adventure. Waking far from home in an unknown place, POINT, TAP, PUZZLE and EXPLORE to access something DEEPER within. Can you discover the SECRET underground entrance? Driven under cover of darkness, you awake at a mystery location. You leave the limo with a letter from the redhead driver. A secret group has set puzzles, designed not to arouse suspicion. Explore your surroundings, use objects and solve puzzles to uncover the secret underground entrance.

