Android game and app price drops: What Lies Underground, DYSMANTLE, Rush Rally 3, more

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app price drops is now up for grabs down below. Sitting alongside today’s Google Play offers, we have discounts on Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 6 foldable as well as a new low on unlocked Galaxy A25 smartphone and the best price yet on Google Pixel Fold. But for now it’s all about the apps including titles like What Lies Underground, DYSMANTLE, Rush Rally 3, The Last Roman Village, and some freebie icon packs. Head below for a closer look.
Best Android app and game price drops:
- Space Survival: Sci-Fi RPG Pro FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Material You Square Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Alphabets game – Numbers game FREE (Reg. $5)
- Color Wheel FREE (Reg. $2)
- What Lies Underground $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Redsun RTS Premium $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- BOKURA $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- The Last Roman Village $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Rush Rally 3 $2.50 (Reg. $6)
- DYSMANTLE $4.50 (Reg. $11)
- Quest of Wizard $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- Boss Rush: Mythology Mobile $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- Moon+ Reader Pro $5 (Reg. $10)
- PDF Tools: Scanner & Editor $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Accumulator PDF creator $4.50 (Reg. $19)
Android app and game deals still live:
- Fledermaus – Square Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- AppLock PRO FREE (Reg. $4.50)
- Blueberry – icon pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Folder Server – WiFi Transfer FREE (Reg. $3)
- Galaxy Attack (Premium) FREE (Reg. $1)
- The Last Game $1 (Reg. $2)
- Murders on Budapest $0.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- 7Days: Offline Mystery Story $0.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Underworld Office $0.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- The Ancestral Legacy $0.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- A Story of A Company $0.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Twinworld Survivor $2 (Reg. $3)
- Not Exactly A Hero: Story Game $0.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Antonyms PRO $0.50 (Reg. $2)
What Lies Underground features:
What Lies Underground is a first person point and click adventure. Waking far from home in an unknown place, POINT, TAP, PUZZLE and EXPLORE to access something DEEPER within. Can you discover the SECRET underground entrance? Driven under cover of darkness, you awake at a mystery location. You leave the limo with a letter from the redhead driver. A secret group has set puzzles, designed not to arouse suspicion. Explore your surroundings, use objects and solve puzzles to uncover the secret underground entrance.
