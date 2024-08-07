Anker’s Liberty 4 ANC wireless buds with 60-hr. battery hit above their pay grade at $70 low

Anker is well known around here for delivering some serious value for money when it comes to a whole host of tech products, but perhaps none more than its Soundcore wireless earbuds lineup. And we are now tracking quite a notable deal on its Liberty 4 Adaptive Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds down at $69.99 shipped in all five colorways. Regularly $100, this is a straight up 30% price drop and the lowest price we have tracked this year after seeing a quick drop to $75 back in early spring. Today’s deal marks the return of last year’s Black Friday price on a pair of headphones that had us saying, “there’s no way these new earbuds cost just $100” after going hands-on.

There are more affordable Anker buds out there from just $20 for folks just looking for a super casual set, but it is its mid-rangers that tend to serve up some serious value in the specs department. Clocking in with up to 60 hours of battery life with the charging case, the “oversized drivers” here also deliver on noise cancellation tech that block out “up to 98.5% of noise for peaceful travel.”

The ANC apparently “makes real-time calculations and adjusts to your ear canals and external environment for maximum quiet amongst the hustle and bustle.”

From there, Anker’s HearID 2.0 allows for audio and frequency customizations to “find the perfect sound profile” with fully adjustable EQ and “22 presets to match your audio.”

We are also still tracking a solid price drop on Bose’s wonderful flagship QuietComfort Ultra Noise Cancelling Earbuds if you’re looking to go high-end and for something that splits the difference, Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds FE with ANC and Live Translate are now down at $75.

Anker Liberty 4 ANC Wireless Earbuds features:

Reduce Noise By Up to 98.5%: Liberty 4 NC noise cancelling earbuds have a high sensitivity in-ear sound sensor, an oversized driver, and an innovative noise isolation chamber that cancels up to 98.5% of noise for peaceful travel.

Noise Cancelling Adapts to Ears and Environments: Adaptive ANC 2.0 makes real-time calculations and adjusts to your ear canals and external environment for maximum quiet amongst the hustle and bustle.

Crisp Sound with 3× More Detail: 11mm custom-tuned drivers deliver consistently crisp and detailed sound. Experience Hi-Res wireless audio and LDAC technology that transfers 3× more data than regular Bluetooth—bringing wireless music to life.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

