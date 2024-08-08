Play all your SteamVR games on PlayStation VR2 with official PC adapter now available for $60

Update: Now in-stock at Best Buy for $59.99 shipped. Grab them quick before they’re gone.

Sony’s official PlayStation VR2 PC adapter which was announced a couple of months back in June is now available for $59.99 shipped. This new accessory will let you pair Sony’s PS VR2 with your PC and play all your favorite SteamVR titles with ease. Be sure to bring your own DisplayPort 1.4 cable or grab one for just $6.75 today instead of its $9 usual price.

Sony’s official PS VR2 PC adapter now available

The new PS VR2 PC adapter is a simple accessory that lets you connect Sony’s PS VR 2 virtual reality headset to your PC via a DisplayPort 1.4 cable. All you really need to do after that is download the PlayStation VR2 and the SteamVR App from Steam. You’ll then be able to set up the PS VR 2 on your PC and customize the experience before jumping into one of your favorite SteamVR titles.

This headset, as you already know, wasn’t specifically made to run PC games, so the overall performance on various titles may vary based on your gaming rig. You’ll also be missing out on features like HDR, headset feedback, eye tracking, adaptive triggers, and more. Our official PS VR2 PC adapter coverage has more details on this, so be sure to give it a read.

Sony PS VR2 PC adapter features:

Access to SteamVR

Convenient connectivity

Get the app

Use of this product requires a commercially available DisplayPort cable (sold separately) that is compatible with DisplayPort 1.4.

