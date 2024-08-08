Segway’s Back to School sale drops Ninebot D28 electric kickscooter to return $300 low, more from $280

Segway has launched a Back to School sale on a whole bunch of EVs, with major discounts dropping costs across a lineup of the brand’s popular e-scooters – an even some BOGO deals too. A notable model amongst the bunch is the Ninebot D28 KickScooter for $299.99 shipped. Usually going for $770, this model has seen a few good price cuts in 2024 so far, with it not seeing its first noticeable one until March, where it dropped to $395. We’ve seen this same $300 low pop up a few times since, in April, May, and for a short period during Amazon’s Prime Day event. Today it’s coming back around as another massive 61% markdown that gives you $470 in savings and returns costs to the all-time lowest price we have tracked.

Segway’s Ninebot D28 arrives with a 300W brushless DC motor alongside a 275Wh battery that work together to carry you up to 17.4 miles away at a max speed of 15.5 MPH. There are three riding modes here to choose from – an energy saving mode for extended travel range, a standard mode for its regular settings, and a sport mode that maximizes speed with reduced mileage. It also features a carbon-steel structure, 10-inch pneumatic tires with anti-skid treads, brake light functionality, a folding body for easier storage and transport (whether its a dorm, a car trunk, or a closet, for instance), and a newly updated integrated LED display for real-time data and setting adjustments.

Notable Segway Ninebot Back to School discounts:

If you’re more interested in e-bikes, be sure to check out the Back to School savings from two of the biggest brands in the market – Rad Power (which ends tonight), and Lectric (which continues through August 22, but prices may change after this week). There’s also extended savings on Velotric’s Apple Find My e-bikes that have been updated/upgraded for 2024, or f you’re looking for a handy way to add e-bike functionality to your regular pedal bike, be sure to check out our hands-on review of the CLIP e-bike conversion kit that attaches and detaches in seconds to save you time in your commute. You’ll find even more EV discounts in our Green Deals hub.

Segway Ninebot D28 Electric KickScooter:

Get ready to ride smarter and faster with the Ninebot KickScooter D28 – the latest innovation from Segway! With three speeds to choose from, you can customize your ride and get where you need to go with effortless ease.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!