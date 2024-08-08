Shape your hedges with Worx’s 22-inch PowerShare cordless electric trimmer at $80 (Reg. $120, Today only)

Courtesy of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Worx 22-inch Power Share Cordless Electric Hedge Trimmer for $79.99 shipped. Normally fetching $120, it spent 2023 bouncing between its MSRP and $85, with the biggest discount dropping costs during Christmas sales to $85. We’ve seen very few price changes in 2024, mainly keeping above $92 with occasional short-lived discounts of a few dollars and a previous one-day sale in May that saw it fall to $78. Today it returns to the one-day format as a solid $40 markdown that drops it to its third-lowest price that we have tracked – just $10 above the all-time low from 2023.

Powered by a 2.0Ah battery and sporting 22-inch dual-action blades, this electric hedge trimmer provides you with a 3/4-inch cutting capacity for up to 40 minutes of continuous use on a single charge. It’s battery comes interchangeable with over 75+ other 20V, 40V, and 80V tools in the Worx Power Share ecosystem for added versatility and convenience (because who enjoys needing a specific battery for each individual tool? Not me!). It’s been given a lightweight design that better absorbs vibrations along its D-grip handle while in use, giving you a much more comfortable and ergonomic experience as you can hold the handle from any angle. It also includes a charger and safety guard for the blades.

And if you’re looking for more tool deals outside the Worx brand, you’ll find two DEWALT discounts worth considering – first the company’s 10-inch Table Saw that is currently $100 off at its third-lowest price after spending most of summer at much higher rates. There’s also DEWALT’s 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver kit at its new all-time lowest price, giving you a 1/2-inch drill and impact driver that also comes with an XR 2.0Ah battery, a charger, a belt hook, and a tool bag. You’ll find more power tools like these in our home goods hub, while you can find larger electric equipment to replace the gas-guzzling and fume-belching models in our Green Deals hub.

WORX 20V 22-inch Power Share Hedge Trimmer features:

Lightweight But PowerfulErgonomic Perfection: Tough Yet Comfortable To Use, And Long Enough To Make Short Work Of Your Hedge Trimming Duties

22” Cutting ReachEnough Length For Flat Tops And Long, Even Sides. Yet Still Nimble Enough To Round The Corners. We Didn’T Arbitrarily Pick 22”—We Think It’S Just Right

Same Battery, Expandable PowerThe Same Battery Powers Over 75+ 20V, 40V, And 80V Lifestyle, Garden, And Power Tools In The Power Share Family

Grab N’ GoThe D-Grip Handle Lets You Hold It From Any Angle And Cut From Any Position That’S Comfortable. Plus, It Gives You The Leverage To Hoist It Up High For The Tops Of Tall Hedges, Or Hold It Down Low For Undergrowth

Cuts Twice As NiceThe Dual-Action Blades Cut Once, Then Catches That Branch Again On The Way Back, Just To Make Sure. For A Trim That’S Twice As Clean, Twice As Powerful, Twice As Fast

Designed To Absorb VibrationA ¾” Blade Gap Gets Around Those Branches And Rips Right Through Them, While The Overmold Construction On The Grips Dissipates All That Power So You Hardly Feel A Thing.

Cut The CordYou Don’T Have To Worry About Doubling Back And Catching The Cord. Enjoy The Freedom Of Cordless, Rechargeable, Power Gardening Tools Equipped With Powershare Batteries

Includes20V Hedge Trimmer, 20V MaxLithium Batteries, 20V Battery Charger, and Safety Guard

