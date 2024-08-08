Robot emoji status updates await on UGREEN’s groovy Uno 6-in-1 USB-C hub at $18 (Reg. $27)

Over at Amazon you can now find the official UGREEN storefront offering Prime members its Uno 6-in-1 Robot Emoji USB-C Hub for $17.99 shipped. If you aren’t a Prime member, you’ll wind up spending $20 and will need to check out with at least $35 in your cart to avoid shipping fees. Usually priced at $27, you’re looking at 33% off this recent release that hit the scene towards the end of July. Until now the best price we’ve tracked has been $20, so this is a new all-time low and a great time to cash in. Learn more about this unique USB-C hub in the details below.

Outfitted with three Type-C ports, dual USB-A, and HDMI, you’re looking at a capable and affordable hub that also wields some unique flair. This is thanks to a built-in display that features four smart status robot emojis. With 10Gb/s throughput, you’ll be able to transfer files at up to 1.25GB/s. The HDMI port is capable of transmitting a 4K signal at 60fps and its 100W USB-C passthrough port can deliver 85W charging speeds, with the remaining 15W used to operate the hub itself.

Today’s purchase will pair nicely with UGREEN’s solid aluminum vertical laptop stand. It’s now down to its second-best price yet, which works out to $16 Prime shipped. And if you’re looking for an incredibly-powerful way to top off all your gear, be sure to check out our launch coverage of Anker new 240W 8-in-1 Prime Charging Station.

UGREEN Uno 6-in-1 Robot Emoji USB-C Hub features:

  • Groovy Robot Design: 6-in-1 Uno usb c hub features four smart status emojis. Unleash more potential from your laptop’s USB-C port with two 10 Gbps USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two 10 Gbps USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 4K@60Hz HDMI, PD100W.
  • Start the USB 3.2 Era: Transfer files, movies and photos at speeds up to 10 Gbps via the USB-C data port and dual USB-A ports. The C port marked with 10Gbps can only be used for data transmission, and does not support video output.
  • 4K@60Hz Immersive Display: Simply connect to an external monitor via the 4K HDMI port of the USB C hub multiport adapter to see all in sharp and glorious detail.Pls ensure that your device supports video output via the usb c port.

