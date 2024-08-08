Ultra-slim Baseus 65W flat wall charger just fell from the regular $60 down to $22 Prime shipped

The official Baseus Amazon storefront is now offering a solid price drop on its relatively new ultra-slim 65W 2-port GaN Wall Charger at $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Clip the on-page coupon and apply code ZFPONFSC at checkout. Regularly as much as $60, this model first landed on Amazon back in late May with a launch discount at $50. Since then we have tracked a few drops including a $40 deal just ahead of Prime Day, but those offers have nothing on today’s. You’re looking over 63% off to deliver the lowest price we have tracked on the super sleek wall adapter.

We feature loads of wall chargers around here, many of which for even less than this Baseus model. But this one stands out from the pack with a super-slender form-factor that hugs right up against the wall – this can be helpful when you’re tucking chargers behind furniture or just have limited space to work with.

Alongside the foldable outlet prongs that retract right back down in the 0.66-inch body of the main unit, you’ll find a pair of charging ports here – one 45W USB-C port and one 20W USB-A port. However when using just the USB-C port on its own, it can dish out the full 65W. This will “charge your MacBook Pro 14’’ to 41%, an iPhone 14 to 50% or a Samsung S22 Ultra to 70% in 30 minutes.”

As notable in your EDC or travel kit as it tucked behind office furniture, it also ships with a 3.3-foot USB cable so you’re ready to go out of the box.

Swing by our smartphone accessories hub for more charger deals including Anker’s new 240W 8-in-1 Prime Charging Station, this Anker 6-in-1 outlet extender, and VOLTME’s 67W 3-port GaN charger. Everything else is waiting for you right here.

Baseus 65W Flat Wall Charger features:

This 0.66-inch low profile usb wall fast charger delivers fast charging, takes up less space in your bag, and can be accessed behind most furniture such as couches, beds and night stands to charge devices. Never have to pick between more space or more versatility when you travel. Powered by 5th GaN with USB-C PD 3.0 and PPS charging technologies to deliver a powerful and efficient charge, Baseus USB C 65W charger can access up to 65W of power when using a single port to charge your MacBook Pro 14’’ to 41%, an iPhone 14 to 50% or a Samsung S22 Ultra to 70% in 30 mins.

