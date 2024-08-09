Baseus’ 9-in-1 USB-C dual 4K monitor docking station can fetch as much as $70, now down at $30

Woot is offering Baseus’ 9-in-1 USB-C docking station at $29.99. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This is regularly a $46 USB-C hub that is now seeing a solid 34% discount, knocking it down to just $30. The same docking station happens to be on sale directly from Amazon via the official Baseus storefront at a higher $70 right now. Head below for more details on how this multi-port USB-C dock can improve your workflow.

This 9-in-1 USB-C docking station has almost all the ports you’ll never need while working with a MacBook or Windows laptop with limited ports. We are looking at two HDMI, three USB-A, microSD/SD card readers, a USB-C PD, and an ethernet jack. It supports up to two 4K monitors at 120Hz and also provides up to 5Gb/s data transmission speed with the USB 3.0 ports. The Type-C PD port for power and the 1GB/s ethernet jack are also a bonus here. This USB-C hub, especially at its current price, gives you a super affordable way to improve the connectivity options of your setup either at home or on the go.

If you are looking for some alternatives, then be sure to check out UGREEN’s Uno 6-in-1 Robot Emoji USB-C hub at $18, down from its usual price of $27. And if you’re looking for more ways to improve your setup, then why not grab UGREEN’s aluminum vertical stand for $16, instead of its $20 usual price?

Baseus 9-in-1 USB-C docking station features:

Simply connect docking station with the HDMI port and you can enjoy Ultra HD audio instantly(Single Display Up to 4K@120Hz). Hdmi splitter for dual monitors support mirror or extend mode with crystal clear 3D visual and high quality video experience through 2 HDMI ports. You can do different project on different monitors which provide you more space for work, good for home office.

USB to ethernet adapter provides faster data transfers and better security than most Wi-Fi connections; Simply Plug the usb c hub to your laptop and plug in an ethernet cable, you will enjoy an ultra-fast surfing feeling. Baseus usb docking station which is the Ideal solution for unstable Wi-Fi or a failed network card.

The usb c multiport adapter equipped with one type-c charging port for connecting extra power supply which supports charging your laptop(Powered up to 85W). No need to worry about losing laptop’s power when usb c docking station fully loaded. Note: There is not equipped with an additional charging cable.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!