Rare Amazon deal has the blue Nintendo Switch Lite handheld down at $172.50

Update: This deal is live once again: Amazon is now offering the blue variant down at $172.49 shipped right now. The rest of the details are waiting in the original post below.

Deals on Nintendo’s handheld-only Switch Lite don’t pop up that often, and perhaps even less so on the Coral colorway. But Amazon is now offering the compact Nintendo Switch Lite down at $170.98 shipped . Regularly $199, and likely to not last long at a price like this, it is now at the lowest we have tracked via Amazon on this colorway. It might not be the sweet new shimmering golden Hyrule edition set for release alongside the new Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom later this year, but it will still play all of the same games, is now on sale, and that one might be near impossible to actually get your hands on at MSRP.

Nintendo added the Coral Switch Lite to the lineup after the original three to offer up gamers a new vibrant choice for their Nintendo handheld. It, just like the rest of the lineup, plays all of the same games every Switch does, just without the ability to hook up to the big screen.

And with so many exciting games on the horizon – that latest Nintendo Direct was just…wow…enough said – you’ll likely want as many options for taking your Switch library on-the-go as possible (or just something to use while the kids are hogging the main system).

If for some reason you haven’t yet, dive into our coverage of the latest Nintendo Direct – it was a big one. You’ll find all of the full resolution footage of the best games announced, and there was a ton of them – Metroid Prime 4, Zelda Echoes of Wisdom, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, Mario & Luigi Brothership, and more.

Nintendo Switch Lite features:

Compact, lightweight handheld system

Available in a range of fun colors

Online and local wireless multiplayer

Nintendo Switch is the home of Mario & friends

