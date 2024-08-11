Samsung’s originally $500 Sound Tower wireless party speaker is now at $118 for today only (Up to $382 off)

B&H is now offering a deep discount on the Samsung MX-ST40B Sound Tower 160W Wireless Party Speaker at $117.99 shipped. You’re looking at an originally $500 party speaker that’s now $382 less. While this model has been selling for closer $200 at Amazon as of late, it will cost $174 there right now. Needless to say, the B&H price is a wild one that lands well below the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon. While this model did release back in the summer of 2022, a speaker is a speaker (for the most part) and it still delivers on just about all of the same tech you’ll find in the more recent party model releases, just at a fraction of the price.

The Samsung MX-ST40B cranks up the party with an up to 160W floor standing form-factor that delivers far more power than your portable Bluetooth model. Alongside the IPX5 water resistance, it features up to 12 hours of “unplugged entertainment” via the rechargeable battery as well as the ability to connect to two sources at once over Bluetooth. From here, you’ll find onboard party lighting with “party, ambient, and dance modes,” all with app control.

It’s great for parties, indoors and out, getting some karaoke action going – there’s a an analog 3.5mm input jack at the ready here, and even for home theater movie night setups.

Check out our hands-on review of the Tribit StormBox 2 for a more modest speaker option and ten into he deals we have on Bose’s Revolve+ Series II Bluetooth Speaker as well as the all-black waterproof Bose SoundLink Flex and JBL’s metal and leather-like Authentics Wi-Fi Google Assistant model.

Samsung MX-ST40B Sound Tower features:

Uniquely designed bi-directional speakers kick up the sound with 160 watts of high power. Enjoy up to 12 hours of unplugged entertainment with our built-in battery. Rain or shine, enjoy year-round outdoor entertainment with this soundbar that is IPX5 rated for weather-resistant durability against water and dust. Set the mood with festive LED lighting effects; Enjoy party, ambient, and dance modes. Connect two smart devices simultaneously and share the sound tower with ease; No more jumping back and forth, just deciding what’s next.

