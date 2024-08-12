Motorola’s regularly up to $90 MA1 brings wireless Android Auto to your ride at $45 or less

Target is stepping in today with one of the lowest prices we have tracked on the Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter at $44.99 shipped. While we have seen this model floating in and around the $50 to $60 range this year a few times, it does carry a regular price at $90 and is now 50% below that. Today’s deal is $5 under our previous mention from the official Amazon listing (it is currently sold out there) and will drop even lower for folks with a Target Circle Card – the additional 5% off will yield a total at $42.74. Head below for additional details.

If it wasn’t already obvious here, the Motorola MA1 is made to upgrade your in-car entertainment system with wireless Android Auto tech. It features “Google-licensed bridge technology to enable wireless Android Auto” in cars with factory-fitted wired Android Auto, allowing users to connect their handsets wirelessly to the vehicle’s entertainment system. Our hands-on review of this model details the experience further.

Today’s deal even knocks the Motorola model down lower than most of the lesser known brands out there, including this now $50 Teeran option.

Elsewhere in Android hardware and adjacent tech deals, we also spotted some solid offers on OnePlus gear today including the flagship OnePlus 12 smartphone with a FREE pair of $180 Buds Pro 2 and a new low on the latest OnePlus Buds 3. Swing by our curated Android deal hub for more.

Motorola MA1 Wireless Adapter features:

The power of your phone on your car screen. Android Auto is a simpler, safer way to use your phone in the car. The MA1 provides a wireless connection to Android Auto on your car display to make it even easier get all your favorite maps, media and messaging apps on your car display. The world’s first and only wireless Android Auto adapter using Google-licensed bridge technology to enable wireless Android Auto in cars or trucks with factory-fitted wired Android Auto. The MA1 provides a wireless connection to your car’s existing Android Auto, making it even easier to get all your favorite apps on your car display.

