OnePlus Pad Android tablet falls to $400 shipped in back to school sale ($80 off), plus more

It’s been a busy day in OnePlus gear deals with its back to school event now in full swing. First we saw a new low on the 2024 OnePlus Buds 3 alongside a deal on the pro set before the bundle offers on its flagship OnePlus 12 handset, and now we are looking at the tablets. The new OnePlus Pad 2 has jumped back to full price with a FREE Folio Case thrown in, but the original OnePlus Pad that remains in the lineup has dropped to $399.99 shipped at Amazon and directly from OnePlus. This is $80 off, within $20 of the lowest we have tracked, which was a fleeting offer at Woot last month, and the best we can find – today’s deal is matching the Amazon low.

While Amazon and the OnePlus site are offering the same deal here today, you can bundle it with the new OnePlus Watch 2R or the magnetic keyboard at 50% off going direct.

The original OnePlus Pad centers around an 11.61-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip with 128GB of SSD storage, 8GB of memory, and the 67W SUPERVOOC tech that can juice the battery back up to 100% in “just over 60 minutes.”

Get a closer look at the latest model and what we think of the original over at 9to5Google.

Browse through the rest of the highlight OnePlus back to school deals below:

OnePlus Pad features:

Welcome to the world’s first tablet with a 7:5 ratio screen. We call it ReadFit. It showcases a more squared display for a better view, while maximizing tactile comfort. With 67W SUPERVOOC, you’ll never worry about reaching for the charging cable again. A full charge takes just over 60 minutes¹. Charging is safer too with the advanced Battery Health Engine. Auto Connect hooks you up smoother and faster across devices. Level up from your smartphone display to the OnePlus Pad – and to an even larger screen – to simplify your work and amplify your play.

