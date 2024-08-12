Save 50% on Greenworks’ 2-in-1 40V 340 CFM cordless electric leaf blower/vacuum at new $125 Amazon low

Amazon is offering a great deal on the versatile Greenworks 40V 340 CFM Cordless Electric Leaf Blower/Vacuum at $125 shipped. Normally running you $250 most days, you’re looking at a massive 50% markdown here today, which we’ve only seen beaten by a $26 lower price off-site for a short-lived period back in early 2023. This deal saves you $125 on this handy double-feature lawncare tool and lands it at a new Amazon all-time low too.

This 40V cordless electric model from Greenworks arrives sporting a 2-in-1 functionality for wider usage in your lawncare and gardencare routines. First, you’ll get a 340 CFM blower that can top out at 185 MPH, which makes clearing those weighed down wet leaves after a rainstorm far easier a task. Second, you can quickly convert the device into a vacuum in seconds with the additional attachment to make debris collection faster than raking it into a pile and feeding handfuls into a bag one by one. It features a variable speed dial with six different levels and even a turbo button, with the its 4.0Ah battery allowing for up to 21 straight minutes of continuous use on a single charge (which is a decent runtime considering that nobody just holds the trigger on any leaf blower for 21 continuous minutes – at least in my experience).

And for one of the best Greenworks upgrades you can add to your arsenal, check out the company’s CrossoverZ 80V 42-inch Electric Zero-Turn Lawn Mower that is back down at its second-lowest price in months. A fully comprehensive mower, this model can tackle up to 2 acres of land on a single charge thanks to the six 5.0Ah batteries, with included chargers getting the batteries back to full in just 45 minutes. You’ll find more electric tool discounts in our Green Deals hub – plus, last week’s Electrified Weekly roundup still has most of its big deals live too.

Greenworks 40V Cordless Electric Leaf Blower/Vacuum features:

2-in-1 BLOWER/VACUUM: Experience powerful blowing and efficient leaf mulching performance.​

BRUSHLESS MOTOR TECHNOLOGY: Offers 2x more torque, increased power, longer runtime, quieter operation, and extended motor life.​

VARIABLE SPEED DIAL & TURBO: Features 6-speed settings with a turbo button for ultimate versatility.​

HIGH PERFORMANCE: Delivers 185 MPH and 340 CFM for efficient clearing of dry/wet leaves and debris.​

TOOL-LESS CONVERSION: Easily switch between blower and vacuum mode in seconds.​

40V SYSTEM: Includes a 4.0 Ah battery and charger, powering over 75 Greenworks 40V tools.​

UP TO 21 MINUTES RUNTIME: Achieve extended use on a single charge.

