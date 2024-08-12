Today’s best game deals: Splatoon 3 $40, Cat Quest $4, Resident Evil 4 $30, and more

One game in the first-party Switch library we don’t see get discounted quite as often as others is Splatoon 3, the latest entry in the ink blaster series. If you’ve yet to scoop up a copy for your collection, head on over to Walmart and grab one for $39.99 shipped before it sells out. This is a regularly $60 title that rarely ever goes on sale and almost never for less than the $40 we are seeing here today. Just don’t expect it to stick around for very long. It is currently sold out at Amazon in both physical and digital form. Head below for even more and we will keep an eye out for the Day 4 $10 game deal on Best Buy – Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star for Nintendo Switch – but it is currently already sold out.

