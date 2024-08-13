Anker’s Soundcore Space One Wireless ANC Headphones with 40-hr. battery drop to $79

Amazon is now offering the Anker Soundcore Space One Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones from $79 shipped in black, or $79.99 in Cream and Sky Blue. Best Buy also has them down at $79.99 right now. Regularly $100, this is a straight up 20% price drop and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal lands on par with our previous discounted mentions from earlier this year and matches the lowest we have tracked since their debut in mid-2023. As detailed in our review, they deliver significantly improved active noise cancellation tech over the previous and higher-end Q45 set alongside a redesigned form-factor. Head below for more details.

Anker claims the adaptive noise cancelling on the Space One cans “reduces noise up to 98%” and is just a better listening experience than its previous iterations, and we agree. All of that joins 40mm customized dynamic drivers as well as 40 hours of battery life that jumps up to 55 hours without ANC engaged. The brand’s rotating ear cups made to contour to your head as well as a foldable design for easier pack-up and go action also highlight the feature set here.

Swing by our headphones hub for more discounted options including Nothing’s flagship transparent Ear wireless buds, the latest OnePlus Buds 3 with ANC and 44-hour battery, and what, quite possibly, could be the best headphone deals of the year: Sony’s beloved XM4 ANC Headphones back at the $198 Prime Day low – they are regularly $348.

Anker Soundcore Space One Headphones feature:

2X Stronger Voice Reduction: Stay focused during bustling journeys with our upgraded noise cancelling structure. Space One excels in blocking out mid to high-frequency sounds with 2X more* voice reduction. *Compared with soundcore Life Q30 headphones.

Reduce Noise By Up to 98%*: Adaptive noise cancelling detects external sounds and sound leakage, auto-calibrating to deliver optimal noise reduction. Escape unwanted distractions, whether you’re on a noisy train, in a bustling café, or your headphones aren’t sitting on your ears properly. *Tested by soundcore under laboratory conditions.

Journey with Hi-Res Audio: Space One’s 40mm customized dynamic drivers support LDAC for Hi-Res Wireless audio, delivering 3X more detail than standard Bluetooth codecs for detail-rich listening without any tangled wires.

