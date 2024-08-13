Score a copy of the new Star Wars Outlaws from $40 shipped today (Reg. $70), Switch games, more

QVC is back at air again with $30 off a range of new releases on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch. This is for new accounts only (or a new one you just made), but you can now apply code WELCOME30 to knock $30 off orders of $60 or more. That means you can secure a copy of the new Star Wars: Outlaws at the lowest price ever, $39.99 shipped, down from the regular $70 list price. While Best Buy is offering pre-orders with a $10 gift card right now, the QVC deal is clearly a much better value and the lowest price we have tracked on the latest open-world game from a galaxy far, far away. You can browse through all of the eligible games on this page – everything lands with free shipping through the rest of today too. Head below for more and be sure to scoop up today’s Best Buy $10 game deal: Immortals Fenyx Rising – just note, it’s $8 Prime shipped via Amazon for PS4. 

Nintendo Switch game deals

***Nintendo Switch QuakeCon 2024 sale up to 85% off: DOOM from $2, more

***Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders now live

New Nintendo Switch game pre-orders

  • Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
  • Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
  • Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

***Switch Online members can buy a two-game voucher for $100, and now that the new releases are eligible, that means you can score two of the regularly $60 new titles for $50 a pop.

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

