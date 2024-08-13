Score a copy of the new Star Wars Outlaws from $40 shipped today (Reg. $70), Switch games, more

QVC is back at air again with $30 off a range of new releases on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch. This is for new accounts only (or a new one you just made), but you can now apply code WELCOME30 to knock $30 off orders of $60 or more. That means you can secure a copy of the new Star Wars: Outlaws at the lowest price ever, $39.99 shipped, down from the regular $70 list price. While Best Buy is offering pre-orders with a $10 gift card right now, the QVC deal is clearly a much better value and the lowest price we have tracked on the latest open-world game from a galaxy far, far away. You can browse through all of the eligible games on this page – everything lands with free shipping through the rest of today too. Head below for more and be sure to scoop up today’s Best Buy $10 game deal: Immortals Fenyx Rising – just note, it’s $8 Prime shipped via Amazon for PS4.
Nintendo Switch game deals
***Nintendo Switch QuakeCon 2024 sale up to 85% off: DOOM from $2, more
***Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders now live
- Splatoon 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Cat Quest – The Fur-tastic Trilogy pre-order $50
- Star Wars: Heritage Pack $40 (Reg. $60)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $31 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Super Mario RPG $39 (Reg. $60)
- Octopath Traveler II $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $25 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $48 (Reg. $60)
New Nintendo Switch game pre-orders
- Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
- Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60
***Switch Online members can buy a two-game voucher for $100, and now that the new releases are eligible, that means you can score two of the regularly $60 new titles for $50 a pop.
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Resident Evil 4 $30 (Reg. $40)
- Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection PSN $21 (Reg. $30)
- Cat Quest II PSN $4 (Reg. $15)
- Xbox Ubisoft Publisher Sale up to 80% off
- Xbox Borderlands Franchise Sale up to 90% off
- Xbox Beyond Ultimate Game Sale up to 60% off
- RoboCop Rogue City $30 (Reg. $60)
- New NBA 2K25 pre-orders from $59.99 – Buy 2, Get 1 Free Eligible
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $20 (Reg. $30+)
- System Shock (physical) $30 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Outlaws pre-order $70
- Madden NFL 25 pre-order at $70 with a FREE $10 Best Buy gift card
