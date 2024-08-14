Carry Anker’s 5-pound PowerCore Reserve 60,000mAh power bank/station anywhere down at $100

Update: Amazon has dropped the price further to $99.74 shipped, after clipping the on-page 5% off coupon.

Right behind the new all-time low on Anker’s SOLIX C800 Plus power station, we’re now tracking the company’s PowerCore Reserve 60,000mAh Power Bank Station back at $104.99 shipped . After falling from its original $170 MSRP at the top of 2024 after switching from a standard battery to LiFePO4, this unit has been going more recently for $150, with a few discounts dropping as the months have progressed. We saw the first discount in March take the price down to $105, with costs dropping lower to $95 once May rolled around. Today you can grab it once again at a solid $45 markdown and the third-lowest price we have tracked – coming in just $10 above the all-time low.

Switching from campsite needs, the PowerCore Reserve was instead designed to support your personal everyday devices with its 60,000mAh (192Wh) capacity and four output ports (two USB-As and two USB-Cs). Carrying it along with you throughout your daily appointments is far easier thanks to its compact size of 4.59 inches by 4.59 inches by 8.17 inches and its 5-pound weight – easily storing away inside a book or tote bag. You can even connect it to a solar panel for solar charging on-the-go, taking just 4 hours with a 60W input. It also makes a great option to keep ready and available for emergencies, as it features a built-in retractable light with two brightness modes alongside an S.O.S. button. And for protection, you can even get a custom co2CREA Hard Case for $30.

As we mentioned before, the company’s SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station just hit a new all-time low price this morning, while Wellbots is still offering the best deal we’ve seen to date on the SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station that is bundled with an expansion battery for a greater 7,680Wh capacity – and at $2,199 off! You can find more backup power options collected together in our Green Deals hub.

Anker PowerCore Reserve 60,000mAh Power Station features:

1. Sustainable Power Anywhere: Harness the sun’s energy with solar panel compatibility for eco-conscious charging on-the-go. This Anker power station is ideal for maintaining your devices powered while you’re out and about.

2. Safety in Your Pocket: This Anker power station comes with a built-in retractable light and an SOS button, providing peace of mind during unexpected emergencies and ensuring you’re always prepared.

3. Power Duo for Your Devices: Charge a laptop and a phone swiftly with 60W and 27W USB-C ports on this Anker power station, keeping all your gadgets ready and operational no matter where you are.

4. Uninterrupted Connectivity: A robust 60,000mAh Anker power bank battery ensures your iPhone 14 stays charged over 10 times, or keeps a 3W LED lamp lit for 42.3 hours during prolonged outings or blackouts, so you do not have to worry about losing power.

5. What You Get: Anker 548 Power Bank (PowerCore Reserve 192Wh), 1.9 ft (60 cm) USB-C to USB-C cable, welcome guide, worry-free 3-year warranty, and our friendly customer service. (Note: Wall charger and XT-60 cable not included)

