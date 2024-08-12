Add Anker’s 768Wh SOLIX C800 Plus power station to your off-grid setup at new $449 low (Save $200)

Courtesy of its official Amazon storefront, Anker is offering its SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station for $449 shipped, after clipping the on-page $200 off coupon. Usually going for $649 most days, today’s deal marks the fifth discount we’ve tracked since this model released in March, this time giving us a new all-time low that beats out the previous low price by $50. You can get a full rundown on what to expect from our initial launch coverage, or by heading below. You’ll also find bundle options available, with a 100W or 200W solar panel for $649 or $828.

With the SOLIX C800 Plus you’ll be getting a 768Wh capacity battery in a compact unit that can dish out up to 1,600W of power output. There are also 10 output ports to cover your device and small appliance’s power needs, with five AC ports, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and a car port. The power station’s battery can be fully recharged in about 58 minutes when connected to a standard wall outlet, 7.2 hours when connected to your car, or a little under three hours when paired with 300W of solar panel input.

A major feature of this newer unit is the inclusion of the two water-resistant LED camping lights that sport three modes – a candlelight mode that covers up to 10m², a flood light mode that covers up to 20m², and a flashlight mode that covers up to 20m² – all of them lasting up to eight hours. The lights themselves recharge when stowed back inside the top of the power station’s case, and they even have retractable pole arms that can double/triple/etc. as a hanger, tripod, or even a selfie stick. You’ll also be able to completely monitor and control its settings through the Anker SOLIX app, including enabling and disabling ports via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

There’s also the best-ever deal we’ve seen on the much larger Anker SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station that is bundled alongside an expansion battery for a massive 7,680Wh capacity at $2,199 off. You’ll find a few sales from popular brands still going on for a week or two more – Bluetti’s sale runs until August 22, EcoFlow’s savings continues through August 15, and ALLPOWERS’ sale also runs through August 15. You’ll find all these and more collected together in our Green Deals hub, or you can browse through last week’s Electrified Weekly roundup which is still seeing most of the included deals.

Anker SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station features:

3-Mode Versatile Camping Lights: Power outdoor life like no other power station, complete with camping lights. Switch between 3 modes to suit night-time escapades.

Fully Power Multiple Appliances: No more compromising. Plug in multiple appliances and power with 768Wh and 1200W rated power. It runs 89% of devices at high efficiency.

More Power and More Ports: Plug in up to 10 appliances all at once and power on. Even run demanding appliances up to 1600W with SurgePad technology.

Power Every Day for 10 Years: Thanks to InfiniPower technology, power every day for a decade. These batteries last 6× longer than other brands with over 3,000 cycles.

Recharge in a Rush: When you need to hit the road, turn on UltraFast charging with the Anker app. Anker SOLIX C800 Plus recharges in just 58 minutes—17% faster than normal.

Power Anywhere with Solar: Enjoy unlimited power, even if you’re miles away from an outlet. Plug in a solar panel, up to 300W, and recharge to 80% in just 2.3 hours.

What’s in the Box: Anker SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station, solar charging cable, AC charging cable, car charging cable, digital manual, and 5-year warranty.

