Anker’s SOLIX F3800 LiFePO4 power station with expansion battery hits new $3,399 low (Reg. $5,598+, best price ever)

Wellbots is offering the best deal we’ve seen on the Anker SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station bundled with an expansion battery for $3,399 shipped, after using the promo code MIDSUM600 at checkout for an additional $600 off. Already down from its usual $5,598 price tag (with a higher $6,498 pricing direct from Anker), we’ve only seen three previous discounts on this package since releasing in January – all of them coming direct from Anker. The first saw a drop to $5,848 in February, followed by $4,699 in March, and lastly to $4,249 in April. Since then its been quiet on the front, until today’s deal which comes in as a $2,199 markdown and lands at the best rate we’ve seen to date. It even beats Anker’s site where it is currently discounted to $4,699.

Anker’s SOLIX F3800 arrives with a 3,840Wh LiFePO4 capacity (7,680Wh thanks to the expansion battery) and delivers 6,000W of AC output power. There’s a multitude of output ports here to cover the vast range of devices and appliances – with eight ACs, three USB-Cs, two USB-As, one DC, and one car port, as well as connections for plugging into your RV, an electric car, and even your home’s circuit breaker (but you will need to get the appropriate gear to do so). There are a few different ways to recharge the F3800’s battery, but the two main ways will give you a full battery in only 2.7 hours with a standard outlet, up to 2 hours when utilizing its maximum 2,400W solar input. Everything is housed within a rollable design, with an LCD display to monitor real-time levels as well as adjust settings – or you can do all this on your phone via the companion app.

You’ll find a few big power station sales collected together in our Green Deals hub, with major offers from big brands like Bluetti through August 22 (which is seeing its AC200L unit hit a new all-time low during this sale), as well as EcoFlow’s home backup sale taking up to $2,799 off power stations through August 15, and ALLPOWERS’ flash sale also running through August 15 and taking $1,400 off its units. There’s also UGREEN’s PowerRoam 1200 power station that is back at its $495 low too.

Anker SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station features:

Enlarged capacity from 3.8kWh

Can add 6 battery packs to expand capacity to 26.9kWh

Dual voltage 120/240V

EV Charging

Direct plug and play

5-Year warranty

Intelligent remote control via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Scaling up to 12kW (53.8kWh) for extended power outages

2,400W solar input, allowing for a charge of 0 to 80% in just 1.5 hours by sunlight

Equipped with NEMA 14-50 and L14-30 outlet to directly charge your EV and RV

Long-Lasting LFP batteries

