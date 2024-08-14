ESR’s 5-in-1 MagSafe charging stand even has a 65W USB-C port for your Mac at $56 low (Reg. $70)

Over at Amazon you can currently find the official ESR storefront offering its 65W 5-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station for $55.99 shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. Having spent the first half of 2024 at $90, it saw what appears to be a permanent price drop to $70 back in May. Using the lower figure for comparison, you’re looking at $14 off and 20% in savings that’s now ready and waiting for you to cash in. Until now, the best price we’ve tracked has been $63, making now a superb time to strike. Head down below to learn more about this charging station.

If you’re sick of a messy charging setup, ESR is here to save the day with its feature-rich 5-in-1 charging station. While similar devices generally top out at three or four ways to replenish your devices, this one reaches five. It’s equipped with magnetic charging for your iPhone and a pair of AirPods, a place for you to run your existing Apple Watch charging puck, and both USB Type-A and Type-C ports. Best of all, the USB-C port can crank out up to 65W of power, making it capable of refueling your MacBook, iPad, Nintendo Switch, and the list goes on.

Don’t need five ways to charge your gear? If not, you can spend less by opting for Anker’s latest 2-in-1 15W Qi2 MagSafe charging stand at $40. No matter which route you take, don’t forget to grab this massive 323-piece cable management kit at $17. This price delivers a new low on a bundle of organizational gear that will keep things looking their best for years to come.

ESR 65W 5-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station features:

5 Devices, 1 Charger: conveniently charge all your everyday Apple essentials in one place, from one outlet

65W Fast Charging: charge your laptop at lightning speed with 65W single-port USB-C fast charging

Advanced GaN Tech: powered by GaN (Gallium Nitride) for unparalleled charging efficiency and faster speeds packed into a more compact package

