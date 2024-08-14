Grab a copy of the new Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door down at $45 (Might sell out soon)

The latest Woot Nintendo Switch game sale is now live with deals on Mario titles as well as as some more classic titles joined by a couple rarely discounted options. Just remember to use code GAMES at checkout to knock $5 off the listed sale prices. One standout here is Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, but let’s move right to the new Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remake that is now available for $44.99 Prime shipped (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). Outside of some limited QVC offers and a pre-order deal, this is the lowest we have tracked for this regularly $60 title. It is currently fetching $54 at Amazon via third-parties and is yet to go on sale at all straight from Amazon. Players join Mario on an “epic paper-adventure to collect the Crystal Stars before the X-Nauts do” with updated visuals and quality of life enhancements made for modern day Switch gaming. This remake landed roughly 20 years after the original GameCube release with “revamped graphics, and a suite of additional changes that make the game easier than ever to enjoy.” Go grab today’s Best Buy $10 game dealRiders Republic on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S –  and then head below for more. 

***Nintendo Switch QuakeCon 2024 sale up to 85% off: DOOM from $2, more

***Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders now live

  • Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
  • Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
  • Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

***Switch Online members can buy a two-game voucher for $100, and now that the new releases are eligible, that means you can score two of the regularly $60 new titles for $50 a pop.

