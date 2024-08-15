Anker’s originally $75 3-port 100W USB-C wall charger is now down at $40

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its 3-port Nano II 100W Wall Charger down at $39.99 shipped. We have seen lower-priced 100W models from other brands, like this VOLTME model, but some folks love their Anker gear and this one is now at one of the lowest prices we have tracked. It started life at $75, is now 47% below that, and has most recently been sitting in the $55 range at Amazon.

This model is 34% smaller than the 96W Apple variant that will run you $79 and features a two tone charcoal and Space Gray-like aesthetic.

The foldable outlet prongs are joined by a 3-port setup – it will deliver 100W of power through the laptop USB-C port when used on its own. It also has a more even output capability than the aforementioned model when using all three, which may or may not be a better solution depending on your needs. When using all three on the more affordable VOLTME model, you can get a max of 60W from one USB-C, but the power output on the other two ports won’t be as high as what you get from the Anker 736 Nano II 100W model on sale here today – 45W USB-C, 30W USB-C, and 18W USB-A. The questions is, do you want a more even output distribution or more max power from one while using all three ports?

Anker Nano II 100W Wall Charger features:

Ultra-Fast Charging: Connect to either USB-C port to give your laptop a massive 100W charge.

Charge 3 Devices at Once: Power up your MacBook, iPhone, and AirPods all at the same time from a charger that’s 34% smaller than an original 96W MacBook power brick.

Powered by GaN II Technology: With a 100% increase in operating frequency, an innovative stacked design, and an upgraded circuit board structure, GaN II technology makes our latest charger smaller without sacrificing a drop of power.

