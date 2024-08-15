Travel back to the Hundred Acre Wood with CASETiFY’s cuddly new Winnie the Pooh Apple gear collection from $38

Just after featuring its new Pixel 9 cases, as well as the Deadpool and Wolverine collection, CASETiFY is now heading into the Hundred Acre Wood with its new Winnie the Pooh accessories. Once again, the brand’s latest officially-licensed crossover collection is landing with a host of unique designs adorning its iPhone 15 cases, AirPods covers, MagSafe accessories, iPad and MacBook sleeves, and much more. Now available for purchase with gear starting from $38, you’ll find the entire collection right here alongside even more details and a closer look below.

New CASETiFY Winnie the Pooh accessories

The CASETiFY Co-Labs bring together world-famous and pop culture IP with its collection of tech accessories to deliver some of the more memorable and unique options in the space.

This time it’s all about the lovable Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, and more with custom designs landing across a range of accessories for “AirPods and AirPods Pro, Apple watch bands, iPad, laptop cases, MagSafe accessories, phone charms, crossbody charms and bags.”

Elements from the heartwarming classic are brought to life on a range of Impact, Impact Ring Stand, Clear, Bounce, and Push-In Cases sure to bring about feelings of nostalgia. The collection allows for those that have grown up with the lovable character to carry around their favorite teddy bear in a sophisticated and classy manner. Designs in the collection highlight storybook sketch illustrations, honeycomb patterns, and character faces with an overarching soft yellow color palette.

While there are some nice options that come in the form of simple print jobs across the cases and sleeves, it is this cuddly furry models that really caught my eye:

But again there’s a whole lot more where those came from waiting on this landing page with pricing kicking off at $38.

Scope out more of the press images below:

